Mushroom Market Size to Projected at 32.04 Million Tonnes by 2032, Growing at 7.18% CAGR (2024–2032)

Mushroom Market Size Mushroom Market Share

Key companies covered in the mushroom market report are BioFungi GmbH, Nasza Chata, Ecolink Baltic, Monterey Mushrooms, Ecolink Baltic, and Others.

NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global mushroom market reached 17.25 million tonnes in 2023 and is expected to rise from 18.39 million tonnes in 2024 to 32.04 million tonnes by 2032, registering a CAGR of 7.18% over the forecast period (2024–2032). In 2023, the Asia Pacific region held a dominant position in the market, accounting for a 79.83% share. Furthermore, the mushroom market in the United States is anticipated to witness substantial growth, projected to reach approximately 1.22 million tonnes by 2032. This growth is primarily attributed to increasing investments by domestic producers in advanced cultivation techniques and a surge in mergers and acquisitions by global players aiming to expand their presence in the country.Edible fungi, commonly referred to as mushrooms, are typically categorized as vegetables but are not technically classified as plants. They are a rich source of nutrients such as riboflavin, potassium, vitamin D, and selenium, all of which contribute positively to human health. Findings from both clinical and preclinical research suggest that mushrooms support immune health, assist in weight control, and contribute to overall wellness. Additionally, regular consumption may help lower the risk of conditions such as prostate and breast cancer, which is expected to further drive demand and improve sales performance.Fortune Business Insights™ offers these insights in its comprehensive research report titled “Mushroom Market Size, Share, Growth, and Forecast Report, 2024-2032.”➤ Get a Free Sample Research PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/mushroom-market-100197 ➤ Report Scope & Segmentation:♦︎ Market Size Value in 2024: USD 18.39 million tonnes♦︎ Market Size Value in 2032: USD 32.04 million tonnes♦︎ Growth Rate: CAGR of 7.18% (2024-2032)♦︎ Base Year: 2023♦︎ Historical Data: 2019-2022♦︎ Years Considered for the Study: 2019-2032♦︎ No. of Report Pages: 206♦︎ 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱: By Type (Button, Shiitake, Oyster, and Others), By Form (Fresh, Frozen, Dried, and Canned)♦︎ 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa♦︎ 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀: Growing Investments in Smart Automation for Mushroom Production to Fuel Growth | Rising Health Consciousness to Propel Consumption of High Nutritional Value Food to Fuel Growth➤ List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:• Weikfield Foods Pvt. Ltd. (Maharashtra, India)• BioFungi GmbH (Bavaria, Germany)• Monaghan Mushrooms (Monaghan, Ireland)• Highline Mushrooms (Ontario, Canada)• Scelta Mushrooms BV (Limburg, Netherlands)• Monterey Mushrooms, Inc. (California, U.S.)• Nasza Chata (Czaniec, Poland)• Banken Champignons B.V. (Wijchen, Netherlands)• Bonduelle S.A. (Villeneuve d’Ascq, France)• Ecolink Baltic (Varena, Lithuania)➤ Segmentation Analysis:Based on type, the market is divided into oyster, shiitake, button, and other varieties. In terms of form, it is segmented into canned, frozen, fresh, and dried mushrooms. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.➤ Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/mushroom-market-100197 ➤ Drivers & Restraints♦︎ Rising Health Awareness to Drive Demand for Nutrient-Rich Foods and Support Market ExpansionRising health awareness among the growing global population is driving demand for low-cholesterol, low-fat foods, boosting mushroom consumption due to their high fiber, immunity-boosting enzymes, and gut health benefits. Widely used in households and food service sectors, mushrooms are gaining popularity, further supported by increased R&D investments in commercial cultivation and expanding international trade of specialty varieties. To offset the labor-intensive nature of production, often comprising a third of total costs—companies are adopting automation technologies like robotics and advanced control systems, which are expected to fuel market growth despite the challenge of high operational costs.➤ Regional Insights♦︎ Asia Pacific to Hold Dominant Market Share Due to High Consumption RatesThe Asia Pacific region is projected to hold the largest share of the mushroom market, led by China’s dominance in edible fungi production and rising consumption in countries like India and Japan, along with growing adoption of modern cultivation methods. Europe is expected to grow significantly due to strong medicinal mushroom demand in Spain, the Netherlands, and the U.K., supported by automation and advanced techniques. North America will see robust growth driven by innovative production practices and favorable government policies, while South America’s market is set to expand with increasing processed food consumption and the rising popularity of vegan diets.➤ Get a Free Sample Research PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/mushroom-market-100197 ➤ Key Industry Development♦︎ March 2021 – New Wave Holdings Corp., an investment issuer specializing in the nutraceutical space, introduced its first line of functional mushroom products under the Way of Will brand. The launch included both capsules and powdered supplements, which were made available in the U.S. market.➤ Read Related Insights:♦︎ Superfoods Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast, 2032♦︎ Gluten Free Food Market Size, Share, Growth, Report, 2032

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.