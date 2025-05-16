Global Smart Materials Market To Reach $112.8 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 12.2%

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The smart materials market size has grown rapidly in recent years, scaling from $63.10 billion in 2024 to a projected $71.06 billion in 2025. The escalation reflects a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.6%. This impressive growth in the historic period can be attributed to a convergence of factors such as increasing investments in research and development, rising consumer demand for energy-efficient materials, burgeoning demand for responsive materials, escalating use of smart textiles, and a rising thirst for corrosion-resistant smart materials.

What does the future hold for the smart materials market?

The smart materials market size is set to skyrocket in the coming years. It is poised to expand to $112.80 billion by 2029, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing adoption of shape-memory alloys, a surge in the utilization of electroactive polymers, a spike in consumer preference for adaptive materials, growth in the use of self-healing concrete, and a rise in demand for nanomaterials. Major trends in the forecast period include integration with IoT technology, advancements in aerospace applications, an increased focus on sustainability, enhanced sensor technologies, and adoption in industrial automation.

What is driving the growth in the smart materials market?

The smart materials global market is being propelled by an increasing demand for consumer electronics. These are electronic devices designed for everyday personal or home use, including smartphones, laptops, TVs, gaming consoles, and smart home gadgets. The hunger for consumer electronics is increasing due to their growing integration into daily life, enhancing communication, productivity, entertainment, as well as convenience. This rising integration is steadily matching pace with evolving consumer needs and shifts in lifestyle. Smart materials are enhancing the capabilities of consumer electronics, enabling innovative functionalities like self-healing screens, flexible displays, energy-efficient components, and adaptive responses to environmental changes. These enhancements are ultimately improving durability, performance, and user experience.

Who are the key players in the smart materials market?

Major companies operating in the smart materials market are Honeywell International Inc., 3M Company, Toray Industries Inc., Evonik Industries AG, TDK Corporation, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Arkema S.A., AMETEK Inc., Schott AG, Harris Corporation, CeramTec AG, CTS Corporation, SAES Getters S.p.A, Piezo Kinetics Inc., Laird Thermal Systems GmbH, PI Ceramic GmbH, Kyocera Corporation, APC International, LORD CorporationQinetiQ Group, Smart Material Corp.

What are the emerging trends in the smart materials market?

Major companies operating in the smart materials market are focusing on developing innovative smart materials utilizing ultrasonic conversion and actuator technology. The goal is to combine these with filling polymers to enhance adaptability and performance across various industrial and medical applications.

How is the global smart materials market segmented?

The smart materials global market can be segmented based on product type, application type, and end-user.

1 By Product Type: Piezoelectric Materials, Electro-Rheostatic, Magneto-Rheostatic, Shape Memory Materials, Smart Fluids, Smart Hydrogels, Electrochromic Materials, Other Product Types

2 By Application Type: Transducers, Actuators and Motors, Sensors, Structural Materials, Coating, Other Applications

3 By End User: Industrial, Defense and Aerospace, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Other End User

What are the regional insights and analysis for the smart materials market?

North America was the largest region in the smart materials market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the smart materials global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

