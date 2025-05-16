Global Sintering Silicon Carbide Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The steady growth observed in the sintering silicon carbide market speaks volumes of its potential. According to The Business Research Company’s latest report, the sintering silicon carbide market size has recorded strong growth in recent years. The market is projected to grow from $1.83 billion in 2024 to $1.97 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.5%.

What does the future hold for the sintering silicon carbide market?

The future of the sintering silicon carbide market also appears promising. It is expected to grow to $2.60 billion in 2029, registering a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.2%. This growth will be fueled by increasing demand for electric vehicles EVs and renewable energy technologies, alongside advances in the semiconductor industry, the rise in high-performance electronics, and a growing interest in power devices in industrial applications. Further, a sea change towards sustainable energy solutions and hybrid electric vehicles HEVs and burgeoning LED lighting and optoelectronics markets indicate promising trends for the market in the years to come.

Is there a significant link between consumer electronics and the sintering silicon carbide market?

Yes, the surging demand for consumer electronics is set to propel the growth of the sintering silicon carbide market. Consumer electronics like smartphones, laptops, TVs, gaming consoles, and smart home gadgets have become integral parts of our daily lives, facilitating ease of communication, connectivity, and home automation. The sintering of silicon carbide ensures the durability, heat-resistance, and high performance of components used in power electronics, semiconductors, and protective coatings. This, in turn, enhances device efficiency, reliability, and longevity. As a case in point, LG, a major electronics company based in South Korea, has reported its highest-ever annual revenue in 2022. Given these trends, consumer electronics demand will continue to drive the sintering silicon carbide market.

Who are the main players in this market?

Major companies operating in the sintering silicon carbide market include Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials, Fujitsu Limited, Kyocera Corporation, Onsemi, Rohm Semiconductor, Vesuvius plc, CoorsTek Inc., Schunk Carbon Technology Schunk Group, Morgan Advanced Materials plc, Noritake Co. Limited, CeramTec GmbH, National Silicon Industries Ltd. NSIL, H.C. Starck Ceramics GmbH, Elmet Technologies Inc., Blasch Precision Ceramics Inc., Rauschert GmbH, Panadyne Inc., Advanced Ceramic Materials ACM, Syalon Ceramics International Syalons, SentroTech Corporation.

What novel solutions are these key players bringing to the table?

Innovation remains a core strategy for sintering silicon carbide market players. For instance, BYD Semiconductor Co., Ltd., a China-based semiconductor manufacturing company, launched a 1200V 1040A Silicon Carbide SiC power module in June 2022. This new device features enhanced power and utilises a double-sided sintering process.

How is the sintering silicon carbide market segmented?

The sintering silicon carbide market is classified by type into Hot Pressing Sintering, Pressureless Sintering, Reaction Sintering, Recrystallization Sintering, Microwave Sintering, and Other Types. It is also divided by form into Powder, Solid, and Fiber and by application into Automotive Components, Heat Exchanger Tubes, Mechanical Seals, Bearings, Semiconductor Production, and Other Applications.

What are the regional trends?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the sintering silicon carbide market. However, the entire global market, including regions like Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, are covered in this market report.

