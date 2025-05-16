Hampshire Craft Cabinetry Celebrates Grand Opening of New Manufacturing Facility in Millbury, Massachusetts

MILLBURY, MA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hampshire Craft Cabinetry, a rising leader in premium handcrafted cabinetry, officially marked a major milestone with the grand opening of its new manufacturing facility at 100 Riverlin Street in Millbury. The ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated not only the company’s physical expansion but also its steadfast commitment to craftsmanship, community, and economic development in Central Massachusetts.The grand opening ceremony officially kicked off at 12:00 PM on May 14, with nearly a hundred guests from the government and industry in attendance. Attendees toured the newly launched production line, admired a variety of newly released cabinet designs, and gained deeper insights into the company’s brand development story through multimedia presentations.At 1:00 PM, the formal program began with opening remarks delivered by Vice President Charles Kokoros, who outlined the company’s strategic growth vision and introduced the event’s distinguished guests. The ceremony featured speeches from several government representatives and local officials who underscored the significance of supporting skilled trades and small businesses in the region.Jesse Lederman, Regional Director for U.S. Senator Edward J. Markey, delivered a citation and remarks on behalf of the Senator. “Although Senator Markey could not attend due to Congressional duties, he sends his sincere congratulations to Hampshire Craft Cabinetry,” Lederman stated. “This facility reflects the values of quality, innovation, and job creation that are essential to the Commonwealth’s future.”Other speakers included State Representative Paul K. Frost, Doreen Goodrich on behalf of State Senator Michael Moore, Kevin Kuros from the Massachusetts Office of Business Development, and Brian Sora, Clerk of the Millbury Board of Selectmen. Company founder and President Jack Wu closed the remarks segment with a message of gratitude and vision. “This facility is more than a workplace—it is a space built on craftsmanship, innovation, and opportunity,” Wu said. “We are proud to contribute to Millbury’s economy and the broader legacy of quality American manufacturing.”The ribbon-cutting was followed by a traditional lion dance performance by Wah Lum Kung Fu & Tai Chi Academy, symbolizing good fortune and new beginnings. A group photo commemorated the occasion, capturing a moment of shared celebration among guests, staff, and community partners.The event concluded with live entertainment, including a Latin dance performance by Bailemos Dance Studio, a second violin solo (“Czardas”), and a tenor rendition of “O Sole Mio” by Anson Sun. Light refreshments and continued networking allowed attendees to further explore the facility and engage with Hampshire Craft’s team of skilled artisans.Since entering the cabinetry industry in 2014, Hampshire Craft Cabinetry has steadily evolved from a startup project into a fully integrated manufacturing company. The business was officially registered in 2017 with the opening of its first showroom in Quincy, Massachusetts. To support growing demand, the company expanded its logistics network with warehouses in Rockland (2019) and Sharon (2020). In 2023, these operations were consolidated into a new, centralized facility in Millbury—laying the foundation for greater efficiency and growth. By 2024, Hampshire Craft had invested over $25 million in advanced manufacturing equipment and infrastructure, achieving significant upgrades in both technology and production capacity. This decade-long development reflects the company’s long-term commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and operational excellence.The opening of the Millbury facility marks a pivotal chapter for Hampshire Craft Cabinetry as it scales operations to meet increasing demand while maintaining the artisanal quality and community focus that define its brand.Media Contact:Charles KokorosVice President, Hampshire Craft CabinetryEmail: ckokoros@moswet.comPhone: (508) 333-8261

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.