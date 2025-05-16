BoilMate™ Launches on Kickstarter: The Fire-Safe, Biodegradable Corn-Fiber Cooking Bowl

Kickstarter

BoilMate launches on Kickstarter: an FDA-approved, compostable corn-fiber bowl with 304 stainless rack—heat-resistant, reusable, and eco-friendly.

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transcarton , the sustainable-design pioneer behind the award-winning TransCarton series, today announced the launch of its second Kickstarter campaign for BoilMate ™—the world’s first fire-safe, compostable paper bowl engineered for instant cooking.BoilMate combines FDA-approved corn fiber with a 304-grade stainless steel rack to create a single-sheet, glue-free container that withstands direct flame. Simply unfold the bowl, pour in water or broth, and place it over an alcohol lamp, campfire, or portable burner. In just 3–5 minutes, the liquid boils vigorously—without scorching, leaking, or burning through the paper—delivering “kitchen magic” wherever you are.Each BoilMate bowl holds up to 2 kg and resists temperatures up to 230 °F, yet weighs only 20 g and folds down to palm size for effortless transport. You can wash and reuse each bowl 3–4 times, and its puncture-resistant structure will not give way to a fork. Best of all, BoilMate is 100% biodegradable—no wasted paper, no plastic coatings, and zero glue—so you leave only footprints, not trash.“After our first Kickstarter success, we listened closely to user feedback and spent a year refining every detail,” said Yan Dong, CEO of Transcarton. “We enhanced heat resistance, improved fold geometry for extra stability, and secured both SGS and FDA certifications. Backers can trust BoilMate in any scenario—from remote campsites and late-night work breaks to dorm rooms and baby-food prep.”Transcarton’s BoilMate Kickstarter campaign offers exclusive early-bird pricing:Super Early Bird – 15 bowls + 1 rack at $35 (30% off future retail, limited to 100 backers)Early Bird – 15 bowls + 1 rack at $39 (22% off future retail, limited to 300 backers)Outdoor Pro Pack – 35 bowls + 2 racks at $79 (37% off retail)Family Convenience Set – 50 bowls + 3 racks at $109 (42% off retail)The campaign goal is $50,000, with fulfillment scheduled for July 2025. Shipping costs will be calculated after the campaign ends to ensure transparent pricing.High-resolution product images, videos of BoilMate in action, and a full demonstration video are available at https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1hdLkNAtX3xk1IfjpIPSfWqXi-Da5KXTj?usp=drive_link . For media inquiries, please contact:About TranscartonFounded in 2012, Transcarton is committed to reimagining everyday products through sustainable materials and innovative design. Its flagship TransCarton series has been featured in Wired, Outdoor Magazine, and numerous YouTube reviews. BoilMate represents the next step in the company’s mission: to empower people everywhere with eco-friendly, high-performance solutions that make life easier—without costing the Earth.

