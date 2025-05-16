5/15/25 – MĀNOA FALLS TRAIL TEMPORARILY CLOSED

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

MĀNOA FALLS TRAIL TEMPORARILY CLOSED

Click on photo to view video.

HONOLULU — The popular Mānoa Falls Trail is closed this afternoon and will remain closed through tomorrow, May 16, to remove a large tree limb that fell late this morning, bringing down a large swath of bamboo with it.

Three people sustained minor injuries. Trail stewards were on scene and provided first aid, no further treatment was needed and the hikers left the scene on their own. The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife will be clearing the downed vegetation before reopening the trail.

The Paradise Park parking lot is also temporarily closed.

Mānoa Falls gets approximately 700-1,000 visitors per day. During the closure, hikers are encouraged to explore alternative trails such as the Puʻu Pia Trail.

# # #

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

HD video and Photographs – Mānoa Falls Temporary Closure (May 15, 2025): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/zv6hw0reon14f5x4vands/APEgF5FY2LbQS3ABkJcU8LY?rlkey=t0lojcjt042jeqn5zvmv4bn2g&st=zeg8ptrh&dl=0

Trail info:

https://hawaiitrails.ehawaii.gov

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dofaw/app

Closure information for tour operators:

Aaron Lowe

Oʻahu Nā Ala Hele Trails and Access Specialist

Phone: 808-973-9782

Media contacts:

Patti Jette

Communications Specialist

Department of Land and Natural Resources, State of Hawai‘i

Phone: 808-587-0396

Email: [email protected]

Ryan Aguilar

Communications Specialist

Department of Land and Natural Resources, State of Hawai‘i

Phone: 808-587-0396

Email: [email protected]