United Republic Records Ignites Summer with a Wave of Breakout Releases

Kimberly Meyer - Miseries Smash Mouth - Casey Muessigmann Grave Digger - Hockett The Weatherman - Generations

From the Studio to the Streets: United Republic Records Heats Up the Season

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the spirit of turning up the volume and lighting up the summer, United Republic Records is unleashing a wave of bold, genre-blending singles guaranteed to make serious noise across the charts and stages alike. From soulful country rock to reimagined pop anthems, the label’s latest roster is proof that real music is alive and surging.KIMBERLY MEYER is at the helm of this sonic storm. Already commanding attention with a steady stream of hard-hitting singles and a relentless live schedule, Meyer’s newest release, “Music City Miseries,” is a masterstroke collaboration with powerhouse producers CR Pendleton & Luke Mills of Them Fly Bros . The track is gritty, heartfelt, and unapologetically honest—exactly what you'd expect from an artist who lives every lyric she writes. But Meyer isn’t just making music—she’s making a difference. As a veteran, she’s aligned with Herostock , a nonprofit championing Veterans, Active Military, First Responders, Gold Star Families, and Law Enforcement. Together, they’re creating more than moments—they’re building a movement. Follow Meyer’s rise, and you’ll find a voice that's equal parts fire and purpose. Watch her socials closely—this is just the beginning.Then there’s CASEY MUESSIGMANN—you might remember him as a standout from Team Blake on The Voice, but forget what you think you know. After the down-home charm of “Cheers (In The Morning)” and “More,” Casey is flipping the script with a high-voltage reinvention of Smash Mouth’s iconic hit “All Star.” Set to drop this June, this rework is not your standard cover—it’s a reshaped anthem, pulsing with the same infectious spirit of the original but filtered through Muessigmann’s gritty vocals and heartland rock edge. The new version, titled "Smash Mouth," is a fusion of nostalgia and fresh fire. Casey is hitting the road with his high-energy show, bringing unforgettable performances to venues across the region all summer long.HOCKETT has been building something special in the shadows—and now, he’s ready to bring it into the light. After turning heads with the brooding ballad “Dotted Line” and following it up with two more standout singles, he dropped “Grave Digger” this past Valentine’s Day—and let’s just say, hearts were broken (in the best way). Hockett’s voice is thunder wrapped in velvet, and every song he releases feels like a confession whispered over an empty bottle. This summer, he’s bringing that raw, soulful country-rock heat to stages across the country—don’t miss him.Closing out the summer slate with a flash of neon and a jolt of retro groove, Generations is bringing the 90s back—but make it now. Their new single “Weatherman” features the electric vocals of Bradley Scott (Emarosa) and injects New Jack Swing with futuristic pop sensibilities. The single releases on May 30th, with the full EP releasing on July 11th and an August 11th release of vinyl. With music videos already lighting up the feeds for “Take The Money: The Story” and “Heat,” Generations is not just chasing trends—they’re bending them.

