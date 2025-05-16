Press Releases

05/15/2025

Attorney General Tong Praises Senate Passage of Consumer Protection Legislation

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today praised passage in the state Senate of proposed legislation which seeks to strengthen a number of important protections for consumers. The legislation would, among other things, give the Office of the Attorney General the authority to investigate and enforce our price gouging laws up the supply chain, which has proven critical in recent declared emergencies. The legislation also provides new protections for consumers related to undisclosed junk fees across a number of goods and services, requires businesses to simplify the process of canceling subscriptions and automatic renewals, empowers consumers to repair their own devices and to protect themselves from internet-connected devices that collect consumers’ data.

“I am extremely grateful to the Senate for passing S.B. 3 and for empowering my office to do what it does best – protecting Connecticut residents from illegal and predatory business practices. With costs for everyday goods rising from inflation and tariffs, Connecticut consumers are tired of getting squeezed. Today’s bipartisan vote brings us one step closer to allowing Connecticut residents to keep more of their hard-earned money in their pockets. I especially want to thank Senators Duff, Looney and Maroney for their strong support and leadership on this bill, and I look forward to working with the House next to advance this important piece of legislation,” said Attorney General Tong.

