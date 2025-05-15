Prime Minister Carney speaks with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof

CANADA, May 15 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof.

Prime Minister Schoof congratulated Prime Minister Carney on his election. The leaders noted the strong and historic ties between Canada and the Netherlands, particularly as the two nations commemorate the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Netherlands this year.

The leaders discussed deepening trade and bolstering shared efforts to uphold international security. They agreed to remain in close contact.