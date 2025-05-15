Governor Abbott Congratulates Ingleside As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, May 15 - May 15, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Ingleside on being designated as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas in the inaugural year of the program after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows the City of Ingleside’s commitment to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies, supporting one in 11 jobs across Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generate more than $199 billion in annual economic impact and support 1.3 million jobs across the state. Every region of this great state offers endless opportunities to experience the natural beauty, rich history, and true Texas hospitality that draws visitors to our communities. I congratulate the City of Ingleside on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

“Earning recognition as a Tourism Friendly Texas Community highlights Ingleside’s role as a welcoming coastal retreat,” said Travel Texas Director Tim Fennell. “With world-class fishing, scenic boating routes, and a relaxed waterfront setting, Ingleside offers visitors a place to explore and unwind. The city’s dedication to preserving its natural beauty and strong sense of community ensures travelers enjoy an authentic Texas Gulf Coast experience.”

"Ingleside is proud to be recognized as a Tourism Friendly Texas destination," said the Ingleside City Manager Brenton Lewis. "This certification reflects the dedication of our staff, residents, and businesses in making Ingleside a welcoming place for visitors. Tourism plays a vital role in our community, supporting local businesses and enhancing the visitor experience."

The Tourism Friendly Texas Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas.

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.