US-Houthi Ceasefire Deal & the Future of Red Sea Security
The sudden announcement of a US-Houthi ceasefire, brokered by Oman, has halted Washington’s air campaign in Yemen and raised urgent questions about the future of Red Sea security. What prompted the deal, and what are its implications for maritime shipping, regional alliances, and the trajectory of Yemen’s civil war? This episode explores the strategic motivations behind the ceasefire, the role of Iran and Saudi Arabia, and how the Houthis could leverage the pause to regroup and expand their influence across the Horn of Africa.
Joining the program is Nadwa Al-Dawsari, associate fellow with the Middle East Institute, the Irregular Warfare Initiative, and the Center on Armed Groups. She speaks with MEI’s Alistair Taylor and Matthew Czekaj.
Recorded May 12, 2025
