Clarity Security Raises Series A Funding to Accelerate Growth and Revolutionize Identity Security for Hybrid IT

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clarity Security , a leading provider of Identity Security and Identity Governance solutions, is proud to announce the successful close of its $9.0 Million Series A. This round was led by Venture Guides , an early-stage venture capital firm with a remarkable track record of success, and included continued participation from Silverton Partners , marking their third investment in Clarity Security.Clarity Security is the world’s only Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) solution for hybrid environments, providing customers with complete implementation in days rather than years. With this newly raised capital, Clarity Security is continuing its mission of enabling identity-focused compliance, security, and automation for all enterprises."With Clarity, we moved beyond just ticking compliance boxes. The platform helped us proactively manage access, integrate smoothly with our hybrid environment, and strengthen our overall security posture—while making things easier for our teams. The success of this project has been well-received internally, and we’re excited to keep building on that momentum with Clarity as a trusted partner,” said Chandran Lakshmanan, Information Security Officer, Technology Credit UnionAdditionally, this new funding will enable Clarity Security to:Champion Redefining Identity Governance – Clarity Security will continue to lead the industry in shaping the future of identity security and identity governance. Clarity will continue reducing over-provisioned access, preventing identity-based breaches, improving compliance with regulatory requirements, and strengthening overall security resilience.Continue Providing Swift Time to Value - Clarity will continue to deliver IGA success with user access reviews & lifecycle management in weeks. Customers are able to run access reviews within one month using fewer services and suffering from fewer deployment headaches.Remain Hyper-Focused on Customer Success – Clarity’s unique single-tenant platform demonstrates the team's customer-obsessed approach by allowing extensive flexibility for the most critical systems, whether they are cloud, hybrid or on-premises.Accelerate Go-To-Market Growth – Opening its Boston-based office and expanding sales and marketing efforts will allow Clarity to reach and support more organizations facing identity security challenges.Foster an Inclusive Security Community – Committed to diversity and collaboration, Clarity will drive innovative initiatives that make cybersecurity a more inclusive field for all professionals."Identity security is the foundation of modern security for organizations of all sizes, and our customers trust us to deliver an innovative platform with complete support of their hybrid environments," said Alexis Moyse, CEO of Clarity Security. "This investment accelerates Clarity’s ability to stay ahead of threat actors looking to exploit attack vectors such as orphaned accounts, over-provisioned users, or misconfigured permissions. We’re grateful for the continued support of Silverton Partners and excited to welcome Venture Guides, whose expertise in scaling transformative companies will be instrumental in this next phase of our growth."“When we met Clarity Security’s customers, we resoundingly heard enterprises that measure time-to-value in days rather than the industry standard of years. Clarity’s customers value Clarity’s unique ability to provide unified identity management across multiple identity sources, including on-premise and across clouds,” said Ben Holzman, Partner at Venture Guides. ”Clarity Security remains steadfast in its mission to provide cutting-edge identity security solutions while fostering a more inclusive and collaborative security industry. With this new funding, the company is poised to drive meaningful progress and continue delivering unparalleled value to its customers.About Clarity SecurityClarity Security is a leader in Identity Security and Identity Governance, providing organizations with innovative solutions to manage and protect digital identities. With a commitment to customer success, security best practices, and industry inclusivity, Clarity Security empowers organizations to secure their most critical assets; their identities, with confidence.About Venture GuidesVenture Guides is a leading venture capital firm investing in early-stage technology companies with disruptive potential. With a focus on early-stage technology companies with disruptive potential, Venture Guides partners with visionary entrepreneurs to build the next generation of innovative enterprises. The Venture Guides team has helped build industry leaders including Rapid7, Dynatrace, Turbonomic, Archer Technologies, Sysdig, Solarwinds, and shaping the future of security and infrastructure software.About Silverton PartnersSilverton Partners invests in entrepreneurs who are dedicated to tackling growth markets and building lasting companies. In partnering with Silverton, companies benefit from its vast network and expertise from decades of growing and investing in successful businesses. Silverton Partners is based in Austin, TX, and was the initial institutional investor for AlertMedia, Billie, Convio, SailPoint, Silicon Labs, Storable, Self Financial, SpyCloud, TrendKite, WP Engine and The Zebra among others. Silverton Partners is Texas's most active early-stage investment group with seven funds and over $668 million assets under management.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.