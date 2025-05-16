Hamilton Public Health Services investigating exposures resulting from a confirmed case of measles

HAMILTON, ON – Hamilton Public Health Services is investigating exposures locally related to a case of measles from a non-Hamilton resident. Measles is a highly contagious infection of the lungs (respiratory illness) that spreads easily to those who are not fully vaccinated against measles or who have not previously had measles. Infants under one year of age, pregnant people, and people with weakened immune systems are at an increased risk of complications.

Hamilton Public Health Services has notified and is following up directly with known identified contacts who may have been exposed to the measles virus. Exposure to the measles virus may have occurred at these locations and dates, as indicated:

CIMA Enoteca Restaurant (190 Locke St S, Hamilton, ON L8P 4B4) May 2, 2025 from 7:00 pm to 11:30 pm

First Ontario Centre Concert Hall (1 Summers Ln, Hamilton, ON L8P 4Y3) May 3, 2025 from 5:30 pm to 12:00 am



Anyone who believes they may have been exposed to the measles virus should do the following:

Watch for symptoms of measles for 21 days after exposure – even if they are up to date with their measles vaccinations. Measles symptoms begin 7-21 days after infection and may include: High fever of 38.8 C (101 F) or greater Red, blotchy rash three to seven days after symptoms start Cough Runny nose Red, watery eyes Drowsiness (sleepy) Irritability Small white spots with white centres, known as Koplik’s spots, on the inside of the mouth and throat

Check their immunization record to confirm they and their family members are up-to-date with their measles vaccinations (MMR or MMRV). Those who are unsure can check with their health care provider. Two doses are generally recommended for anyone born in or after 1970. In general, those born before 1970 are considered protected against measles.

If you were born after 1970 and have not received two doses of measles containing vaccines (MMR or MMRV) you must avoid contact with infants under one year of age, pregnant people, and immunocompromised people and any high-risk settings including healthcare, childcare and school settings.

Contacts of measles virus who are students or childcare attendees with one dose of measles vaccine will be excluded until they receive a second dose of a measles vaccine. They should contact their healthcare provider about receiving a second dose, and notify the clinic in advance that they have been identified as a contact of measles.

If you were at one of the above locations and have not received two doses of measles containing vaccines (MMR or MMRV), please call Hamilton Public Health Services at 905-546-2424 ext. 7970 if you have any questions or concerns about your exposure.

If you develop symptoms of measles, stay home and do not attend work, school, childcare, or any other public spaces. You should also take the following steps:

Contact your healthcare provider by phone to discuss your symptoms. Before attending a healthcare setting including a clinic or hospital - you must notify the facility that you have been in contact with someone who has measles so that appropriate precautions can be put into place before you enter.

If you are unable to reach your healthcare provider, contact Hamilton Public Health Services at 905-546-2424 ext. 7970 to speak with a Public Health Nurse to discuss follow-up recommendations.

to speak with a Public Health Nurse to discuss follow-up recommendations. If you reside outside of Hamilton, please contact your local Public Health Unit.

All residents of Hamilton should ensure that they and their children are up to date with vaccines including measles containing vaccines (MMR or MMRV). Parents are responsible for submitting vaccination records to Public Health. In the case of a measles case in a school or childcare setting, up to date vaccination records ensures important protection from measles, as well as minimizes disruption and potential exclusion from school or childcare.

To report your child’s vaccines, visit www.hamilton.ca/vaccinereporting

“Measles is a serious, vaccine preventable infection that can cause severe life-long complications,” said Dr. Bart Harvey, Associate Medical Officer of Health. “Vaccination against measles is highly effective and we can combat the spread of measles through vaccination, education, and vigilant public health measures. It is strongly recommended you and your family are up to date with appropriate measles vaccination and that you report your child’s vaccines to Public Health.”