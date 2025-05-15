City reminds residents of fireworks safety and enforcement ahead of summer months

HAMILTON, ON – The City of Hamilton encourages residents to celebrate safely over the Victoria Day weekend and Canada Day. The Hamilton Fire Department, following recommendations from the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office, advises all residents to attend public fireworks displays conducted by certified technicians who are trained to handle and discharge fireworks safely.

For those who choose to discharge family fireworks, the Hamilton Fire Department emphasizes the importance of safely setting off and disposing of fireworks to minimize the risk of fire and burn injuries.

Under the Fireworks By-law, family fireworks can only be discharged on private property between dusk and 11 pm on Victoria Day and Canada Day. In inclement weather, fireworks may be discharged during the same period on the day immediately following each holiday. Setting off fireworks on public or City property, such as roadways or parks, is strictly prohibited and may result in a fine.

To report the discharge of fireworks outside the permitted times or for noise complaints, residents can contact Municipal Law Enforcement:

For more information on fireworks safety, please visit www.hamilton.ca/FireworksSafety. In case of an emergency situation at any time of day or night, please call 911 immediately.

Only responsible adults should supervise and set off fireworks. Individuals under 18 years of age are not permitted to purchase or discharge fireworks.

Choose a clear, open space away from buildings and combustible materials. Ensure there are no overhead wires or tree branches nearby.

Always keep a water hose or a pail of water close by.

Follow the recommended discharge distance for each type of firework by carefully reading the label directions or consulting the manufacturer’s website.

If a firework is not equipped with a base, firmly set it at least half its length in a bucket of sand or dirt before lighting.

Supervise the use of sparklers, especially with children. Sparklers burn extremely hot and can ignite clothing.

After burnout, sparklers may remain hot for several minutes and should be immediately soaked in water to avoid injury.

The Hamilton Fire Department is committed to ensuring the safety of all residents and encourages everyone to celebrate responsibly.

For a list of family-friendly Canada Day events, visit www.hamilton.ca/events.