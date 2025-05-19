Johnny Britt's 'C'est La Vie' A Meaningful Song for Mental Health Awareness Month Drops Worldwide

Johnny Britt's new release C'est La Vie from the album Midnight In Paris.

From the Hit Album “Midnight in Paris” – A Timely Mental Health Awareness Message.

Your deep inner strength will show up to get you through life's challenges.” — Johnny Britt

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, two-time Indie Soul Award-winning artist Johnny Britt releases his moving new single “C’est La Vie” from his chart-topping album "Midnight in Paris." Dedicated to his daughter Mariah, the song offers hope, healing, and support to those facing mental health challenges. The single and the new album are available everywhere.Fluent in French, Britt opens the track with a spoken word memory from Paris, sharing a message of encouragement—"Lift your head up, it’s gonna get better… C’est La Vie." With soulful vocals and heartfelt lyrics like “Not every day the sun will shine... but it’s going to be okay,” the song delivers comfort and inspiration for anyone fighting quiet battles.“I wrote this song with my daughter in mind." To many others struggling with their mental health, Britt says, "Your deep inner strength will show up to get you through life's challenges. It’s a process of self-awareness and healing that takes time. So many people go through quiet battles during bouts with mental illness — emotionally, mentally, and spiritually. Have faith because you're not the only one. There is plenty of help for you to seek."Midnight in Paris, released on Valentine’s Day 2025, has seen major success across genres. The title track hit #1 on Smooth Jazz charts in Spain and Latin America, “Show You” reached #8 on the Indie Soul Chart, and “Cherie Je T’aime” is in rotation on Brazil’s top stations. Now, “C’est La Vie” emerges as the album’s most powerful message.Available now on all major streaming platforms, “C’est La Vie” underscores Johnny Britt’s commitment to using music as a force for awareness and healing.Join Johnny Britt in recognizing Mental Health Awareness Month. If you or someone you know needs help, contact the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Hotline.

