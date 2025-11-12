Submit Release
Everett A. Bennett Jr. Sentenced to 37 Years for Sexual Abuse of a Minor and Sexual Assault

November 12, 2025

(Palmer, AK) â€“ On Nov. 10, Palmer Superior Court Judge Kristen Stohler sentenced 53-year-old Everett A. Bennett Jr. to serve 37 years of incarceration after being convicted of one consolidated count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree and one count of Sexual Assault in the First Degree.  

Additionally, Bennett will have additional suspended time and a 15-year probationary term following incarceration.  Bennett will have to register as a sex offender for life.  Bennett originally pleaded guilty in June 2025 and admitted to a vulnerable victim aggravator.

Bennett was sentenced pursuant to a plea agreement. Bennett’s convictions stemmed from multiple incidents of sexual abuse of a minor from 2013 to 2018 and one incident of sexual assault of a separate victim in January 2020.

Assistant District Attorney Melissa Wininger-Howard prosecuted this case. The case was investigated by the Alaska State Troopers.

CONTACT: Assistant District Attorney, Melissa Wininger-Howard at 907-761-5648 or Melissa.Howard@Alaska.gov

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

