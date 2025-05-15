Accure Launches ComplianceAI to Automate Compliance Audits with AI, Aiming to Reduce Audit Preparation Time by Up to 70%

ComplianceAI Features

Accure launches ComplianceAI to streamline compliance workflows, improve audit accuracy, and support FSMA, HIPAA, PCI, NIST, SOC2, ISO, GDPR and more.

NIST, SOC 2, FSMA, and PCI are complex to assess manually. ComplianceAI uses AI to automate checklists, analyze evidence, and detect gaps—helping teams stay fast, accurate, and audit-ready.” — Sam Ansari, CEO

VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accure Inc. today announced the official launch of ComplianceAI, a cutting-edge AI compliance auditing platform designed to transform how organizations manage regulatory requirements. Powered by SecureGPT , Accure’s proprietary generative AI technology, ComplianceAI enables consulting companies, legal firms, and enterprises operating in regulated environments to deliver AI-backed compliance auditing services—including automated checklist generation, evidence analysis, gap detection with remediation recommendations, and audit reporting—cutting audit preparation time by up to 70%.As businesses face increasing regulatory pressure from frameworks like HIPAA, ISO, GDPR, SOX, PCI-DSS, FSMA, NIST and SOC 2, ComplianceAI provides an intelligent, scalable solution to eliminate manual inefficiencies and reduce compliance risk.“We built ComplianceAI to bring clarity, speed, and automation to compliance teams dealing with overwhelming audit demands,” said Sam Ansari, CEO of Accure. “With AI-powered checklists and real-time gap detection, teams can now focus on what matters—ensuring continuous regulatory readiness.”The following features make ComplianceAI the ideal solution for compliance consultants, corporate legal teams, and internal audit professionals looking to modernize their compliance programs.- Regulatory Checklist Generator – Converts laws and frameworks into structured audit checklists- AI Document Analysis – Matches internal SOPs, policies, and training documents against requirements- Gap Assessment Engine – Detects non-compliance and provides recommended remediations- Audit Reports – Professional, customizable outputs for clients or regulators- Multi-Entity Compliance Management – Supports multi-client, multi-division organizations with role-based accessComplianceAI is designed to meet the needs of a wide range of organizations across highly regulated sectors. Law firms can accelerate due diligence and reduce the cost of compliance advisory services by automating policy analysis and report generation. Healthcare providers benefit from streamlined HIPAA audits and enhanced patient data protection. In financial services, institutions can proactively meet requirements from regulators such as the SEC, FINRA, and AML programs with faster, AI-supported audits.Compliance consulting firms use the platform to scale client engagements with standardized, repeatable workflows—allowing them to increase capacity without sacrificing quality. Meanwhile, enterprise risk and compliance teams gain centralized oversight to manage complex, global compliance programs with consistency, efficiency, and confidence.“Compliance is no longer just a regulatory checkbox—it’s a strategic imperative,” said Lester Firstenberger, General Counsel at Accure. “With ComplianceAI, we’re empowering organizations to approach audits with greater accuracy, efficiency, and confidence, while maintaining the highest standards of data privacy and legal defensibility.”Organizations that adopt ComplianceAI can expect significant improvements in both time savings and operational efficiency. For example, consulting firms could reduce audit hours from 100 to just 30 per engagement—resulting in potential savings of over $10,000 per audit. Conducting 50 audits annually could translate to more than $500,000 in yearly savings. Similarly, internal compliance teams can achieve significantly more with the same headcount—potentially tripling output without increasing staffing levels, resulting in substantial cost and time savings. These projections demonstrate the measurable value ComplianceAI can deliver through increased efficiency, standardization, and reduced manual effort.ComplianceAI is available as a fully hosted SaaS platform for organizations that want to start quickly without the burden of maintaining their own infrastructure. For data-sensitive enterprises, the platform can also be deployed in private cloud environments or on-premises, ensuring full control over data residency and security. Supported file formats include PDFs, Word documents, Excel sheets, audio, video, and image files. With an intuitive interface and no technical setup required, users can begin generating compliance reports within minutes.About AccureAccure is an artificial intelligence company that builds secure, scalable platforms for operational efficiency, compliance automation, and intelligent document processing. Headquartered in Vienna, Virginia, Accure empowers businesses to stay compliant, reduce risk, and enhance governance with enterprise-grade AI solutions.

Introduction to ComplianceAI

