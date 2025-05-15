Newly Released Book Four Feet Small Confronts the British Justice System with Unflinching Honesty

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Now available to readers everywhere, Four Feet Small by Billy Bean is not an attempt at sensationalism—it is a documented reckoning. What began as a personal fight for dignity and protection evolved into an explosive account of institutional failure, cowardice, and complicity at the heart of British policing.Told under a pseudonym to shield his family, the author lays bare nearly a decade of sustained harassment his household endured—from neighbors, from opportunists, and most painfully, from the very officers tasked with protecting them. This isn’t a crime thriller. It’s the truth, and for anyone who has ever relied on the police and been failed, it will sound disturbingly familiar.In Four Feet Small, readers are taken into the daily reality of collective harassment—sometimes called group or community harassment—a form of targeted abuse that is devastating, coordinated, and often written off by the authorities. The book walks readers through police negligence, gaslighting, wrongful prosecution, and the slow unraveling of the author’s faith in a system that claimed to serve justice. Through transcripts, timelines, legal context, and unflinching personal narrative, the book outlines how the author's family went from living peacefully in a well-regarded English village to fighting for basic safety within their own home.The title itself speaks volumes. "Four feet small" captures how easily a system can make a family feel erased—reduced in stature, credibility, and value—simply because it refuses to listen. The book speaks on behalf of thousands who have suffered in silence, discredited by institutions that value image over integrity.Unlike other books that skim over police misconduct or offer vague references to injustice, Four Feet Small names it. The language is raw, the tone is personal, and the experiences documented are chilling. This isn’t about holding a grudge—it’s about holding systems accountable.What makes the book resonate is its refusal to water down the truth. Billy Bean doesn't ask for sympathy, he demands recognition. This is not a one-off case, and the author knows it. His story joins a growing body of voices pushing back against institutional gaslighting and collective silencing.Since publication, readers across the UK and beyond have described the book as unsettling but necessary. Survivors of similar harassment have reached out, affirming that this is not fiction—it is a shared reality that has gone ignored for far too long.If there is one word that defines the soul of this book, it is justice. Not revenge. Not rage. Just justice. The kind that recognizes wrongdoing, affirms suffering, and insists that no family should have to write a book to be believed.Four Feet Small is now available in digital and print formats through Parker Publishers and all major booksellers. For interview opportunities, reader discussions, or media appearances, contact Parker Publishers at

