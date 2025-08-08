Submit Release
Dark Secrets, Forbidden Love, and a Quest for Justice: Wolfe’s Bane Unleashes a Gripping Werewolf Thriller

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The claws are out, the blood flows, and one deadly truth to unravel it all, Wolfe’s Bane, a chilling werewolf thriller that will have you howling for more. The last surviving Alpha of the Wolfe family, a heinous murder, and a bloodline to avenge – Declan will stop at nothing until the killer is hunted down.

Declan is locked away in a high-security asylum, accused of the brutal murder of his entire werewolf family. The world believes he is guilty, but Declan knows otherwise. Haunted by the flashbacks of his family’s murder, hunted by forces who want him dead, Declan finds an ally in the bleakest of places - Lorelei, Declan’s assigned psychologist. As their undeniable attraction blossoms, they uncover the conspiracy that killed the Wolfe bloodline together.

Perfect for fans of dark fantasy and supernatural romance, Wolfe’s Bane is available now on [Amazon / Barnes & Noble] & Other Platforms.

About the Author:

Jessica is a mom of one amazing kiddo who has autism and ADHD. She always had a passion for creative writing and far more imagination than one person should have. Though it wasn’t until the last couple of years that she thought she could make something of it. With the encouragement of her parents and her best friend, Daniel, Jessica started on a journey that would (hopefully) change her life forever.

To request interviews, review copies, or media appearances, please contact:

Jessica Hepburn
Parker Publishers
contact@parkerpublishers.com

