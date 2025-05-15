The Trade and Cargo Security Summit 2025 brings CBP and the trade industry together in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS—U.S. Customs and Border Protection hosted the 4th Annual Trade and Cargo Security Summit in New Orleans from May 6-8, 2025. The summit provided a unique opportunity for CBP to engage with members of the trade community to strengthen partnerships, distribute important updates, and receive critical industry feedback.

“For more than 235 years since the founding of the U.S. Customs Service, CBP has worked to enforce U.S. laws to facilitate legitimate trade and protect the American economy. Our mission is essential to the nation's economic health and ensuring a level playing field for American businesses,” said CBP Acting Commissioner Pete Flores. “And through those 235 years of service, we have always placed America first.”

CBP Acting Commissioner Pete Flores delivers remarks at the fourth annual Trade and Cargo Security Summit in New Orleans on May 6, 2025.

The event was co-hosted by CBP’s Office of Trade Relations and the Office of Field Operations, Cargo and Conveyance Security Directorate’s, Customs Trade Partnership Against Terrorism program. CCS Acting Executive Director Carl Shane Campbell kicked off the Summit with the welcome address, highlighting the event theme, America First Trade policies and operationalizing recent trade related Executive Orders.

Acting Executive Director of OFO Cargo, Conveyance, and Security, Carl Shane Campbell, delivered the Welcome Address at the Trade and Cargo Security Summit in New Orleans.

“The Department of Homeland Security is fulfilling the core of President Trump’s mission to put ‘America First,’” said DHS Deputy Secretary Troy Edgar during his keynote address. “We are strengthening supply chains, promoting investment and productivity, and putting American workers first.”

DHS Deputy Assistant Secretary Troy Edgar addressed the Trade and Cargo Security Summit on May 7, 2025 in New Orleans.

Registrants attended the summit events in person and virtually. The first day provided participants opportunities to hear from subject matter experts and leaders on the following topics:

Forced Labor and Threats to Global Trade,

Secure Borders Strong Trade

Protecting American Consumers,

The Road to Made in the U.S.A., and

Growth and Investment in the U.S.

Acting Assistant Secretary for Enforcement and Compliance, International Trade Administration, U.S. Department of Commerce, Christopher Abbott, moderated the Forced Labor and Threats to Global Trade panel with speakers Kelley E. Currie, Founding Partner of Kilo Alpha Strategies, and Jewher Ilham, Author and Civil Society Leader.

Day One culminated with a CBP Leadership Townhall featuring Acting Executive Director Lisa Beth Brown, Office of Trade Relations; Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner Diane J. Sabatino, Office of Field Operations; Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner Susan S. Thomas, Office of Trade; Executive Assistant Commissioner Casey O. Durst, Operations Support; and Executive Assistant Commissioner Ntina K. Cooper, Enterprise Services. The panelists discussed their priorities that support CBP’s trade mission with a focus on securing America’s supply chains and economic security, offering a rare opportunity for audience members to hear from and engage with CBP’s most senior leaders.

CBP senior leadership took the stage for the CBP Leadership Town Hall and answered questions from the audience. Pictured from left to right: Acting Executive Director Lisa Beth Brown, Office of Trade Relations; Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner Diane J. Sabatino, Office of Field Operations; Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner Susan S. Thomas, Office of Trade; Assistant Commissioner Casey O. Durst, Operations Support; and Executive Assistant Commissioner Ntina K. Cooper, Enterprise Services.

Over the final two days of the event, attendees participated in breakout sessions on a multitude of trade topics. Topics included sessions on Broker Awareness, CTPAT Basics, Business Resumption Planning, Forced Labor, Supply Chain Best Practices, Bonded Facilities, Trade Enforcement, De minimis-Newest Developments, Air Cargo Security, Revenue Protection, and others.

This event featured a format change with the addition of interactive “listening sessions,” a first for the Summit. These sessions enhanced critical communication between CBP and members of the trade industry, providing a direct pathway to share specific challenges, lessons, and crucial two-way feedback.

Next year, the Trade and Cargo Security Summit is tentatively set for April 28-30, 2026, in Dallas. Follow the Trade and Cargo Security Summit page for important information about upcoming events.

-CBP-