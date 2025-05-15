Drug smuggling busted by St. Louis CBP

ST. LOUIS– U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at St. Louis’ Lambert International Airport arrested a 31-year-old woman on May 14 for trying to travel to Germany with over 40 pounds of marijuana.

CBP officers in Newark notified St. Louis CBP a passenger scheduled to leave the U.S. was a subject of interest. The U.S. citizen was departing St. Louis to head to Frankfurt, Germany. Before her luggage was loaded on the aircraft, CBP officers inspected her two suitcases and found 38 bundles of marijuana with a total weight of 43-and-a-half pounds.

The individual and marijuana was turned over to the St. Louis Airport Police for further processing.

“The sharing of information between our officers was instrumental in stopping this traveler from transporting 43 pounds of marijuana internationally,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director of Field Operations, Chicago Field Office. “I commend the CBP officers in Newark and at Lambert for enforcing U.S. federal law, which prohibits the illegal distribution of marijuana.”

