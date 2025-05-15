Join MDC Cape Nature Center for free Fly Fishing 101 program on May 23, 24

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites outdoor enthusiasts of all skill levels to Fly Fishing 101 on May 23 and 24 at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center.

Whether you’re new to fly fishing, or looking to refine your techniques, this hands-on workshop with MDC staff and fly fishing enthusiast Michael Fiehler offers expert instruction and the perfect opportunity to connect with nature.

This event aims to provide attendees with the confidence and skills needed to enjoy fly fishing in Missouri’s abundant waterways.

Advance registration is required. Please only register for one time slot:

“This program is an excellent opportunity for anyone interested in fly fishing aiming to acquire the skills and knowledge to enjoy it within Missouri’s stunning natural settings,” said Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center Assistant Manager Alex Holmes. “Whether you’re a novice or just looking to refresh your technique, we are dedicated to helping you succeed.”

This program will be held mainly outdoors, so please dress accordingly. In the event of inclement weather, the program may be rescheduled.

Stay Connected

Questions? Email MDC Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov, or contact the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at (573) 290-5218.

Sign up to receive program registration reminders and updates by texting “MDC Nature” to 468311. An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center features two miles of winding nature trails, wildlife-viewing areas, hands-on exhibits, MDC’s Nature Shop, an exhibit gallery featuring Paul Corbin’s collection of Native American artifacts, a children's play area, and several freshwater aquariums.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise to 10 p.m.

Learn more about Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center online at https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/cape-girardeau-conservation-nature-center.