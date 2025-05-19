Back for a 5th Edition, Work the System: The Simple Mechanics of Making More and Working Less Is Updated & Refreshed

MIDDLESBOROUGH, KY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a 15-year struggle with his small business, Sam Carpenter discovered and then developed a simple methodology that reduced his routine 80-hour workweek to near zero, while multiplying his net income by a factor of 100.



In 2024, Sam celebrated the 40th anniversary of his business, which he manages using what he calls the “Systems Mindset.” In this fifth edition of "Work the System," Carpenter reveals the profound insights and exact, uncomplicated, mechanical steps he took to quickly turn his business—and life—around.



Now, in 2025, "Work the System" has been updated yet again and is returning to the spotlight to guide business owners toward a path of groundbreaking change that will set them free.



From the pages of this now-classic business guide, readers will learn to:



- Make a simple perception adjustment that will change your life forever

- See your world as a collection of linear systems that you can precisely control

- Manage the systems that produce results in your business and your life

- Stop fire killing and become a fire-control specialist

- Maximize profit and create passionate client loyalty

- Develop enthusiastic, long-term employees

- Identify and prevent insidious “errors of omission”

- Maximize biological/mechanical “prime time” to work at super-optimum efficiency

- Design the life you want—and then create it in the real world!

About the author:

Sam Carpenter has owned and operated Cetratel for over four decades. With a background in engineering, construction management, publishing, and journalism, he and his wife, Diana, recently relocated from Bend, Oregon, to rural Kentucky. Sam’s outside interests include mountaineering, rucking with their hounds, skiing, writing, property development, and travel.

Work the System: The Simple Mechanics of Making More and Working Less was first published in 2008. Sam is the founder and director of the nonprofit Kashmir Family Aid.

