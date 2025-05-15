Heath Ceramics Expands Beyond California with New Showroom, Marking a Milestone in Its Design Legacy

New Heath Showroom space in Austin, TX

With its first showroom outside California, Heath continues to redefine modern American design with new offerings for design lovers.

We believe that design and craft are inseparable from the communities they serve. Our focus remains clear: to nurture enduring connections and collaborate to create intentional and timeless design.” — Robin Petravic, Co-Owner and CEO of Heath Ceramics

SAUSALITO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heath Ceramics, the design-led California maker of iconic handcrafted dinnerware and architectural tile, announces the opening of its newest showroom in Austin, Texas. The new shared concept was developed in collaboration with MML Hospitality, and marks the first time in Heath’s 75+ year history that it expands its physical retail presence beyond California.Founded in 1948, Heath is recognized as a pioneer of American design and is one of the few remaining mid-century potteries in continuous operation. Heath has shaped California’s design identity and built a loyal following among architects, artists, chefs, and design lovers nationwide who value timeless beauty and meaningful craft. They are drawn to Heath’s integrity of form, distinctive glazes, commitment to sustainability, and a timeless yet modern aesthetic.The Austin opening marks a new chapter in the company’s evolution, one rooted in its legacy but oriented toward the future. The new showroom, designed by Lambert McGuire Design in collaboration with Heath, is located within the newly opened Swedish Hill South First cafe. The light-filled interior features large surfaces of handcrafted Heath tile in a layered palette of gold, green, desert, and rose, along with custom Reflection Sconces and Bloom Pendants from the Heath Clay Studio. The result is an immersive concept that celebrates Heath’s longtime professional friendship with MML Hospitality and welcomes visitors to gather for a delicious meal in a shared space.More than a store, the showroom is a destination that offers a new way to experience Heath’s products while connecting with community and place.“At Heath, we believe that design and craft are inseparable from the communities they serve. As we continue to grow, our focus remains clear: to nurture enduring connections and collaborate to create intentional and timeless design,” said Robin Petravic, Co-Owner and CEO of Heath Ceramics. “This next chapter is about honoring our legacy as we continue to build a company where every detail reflects care, creativity, and the human touch to ensure our work continues to resonate for generations.”As a company, Heath takes a holistic approach to designing, making, and selling. This close connection between concept and craft allows the company to preserve the meaning and intent behind each piece—an intentional departure from a design industry where production is often disconnected from creative vision. By keeping these stages of making closely connected, Heath protects the integrity of its work. “Our decisions are guided by purpose, not just profit,” Petravic adds. “That’s what allows us to keep pushing boundaries, stay true to our values, and create with meaning."From the original factory in Sausalito to the San Francisco and Los Angeles Showrooms and now to this collaboratively designed concept in Austin, Heath continues to grow and evolve while staying true to its core principles anchored in celebration of timeless design, commitment to thoughtful living, and the belief that great design should serve everyday life.Press interviews: Leadership from Heath Ceramics are available upon request to discuss the brand's expansion, its philosophy of design, and what lies ahead for the company in the worlds of design, hospitality, and creative collaborations._______________Founded in 1948, Heath Ceramics is a design-led American company that has shaped and defined the landscape of American ceramic design for over 75 years. Known for its iconic dinnerware and architectural tile—handcrafted in California and finished in its signature glazes—Heath has built a lasting legacy rooted in integrity, intention, and enduring craft. Its influence is felt not only through its core product collections but also through long-standing collaborations with designers, artists, and chefs including Commune Design, Alice Waters, and Natalie Chanin—each reflecting a shared belief in utility, beauty, and craft.Heath takes a holistic approach, keeping design, production, and retail under one roof to ensure integrity at every step. Heath’s Clay Studio continues the brand’s legacy of curiosity and experimentation, serving as a place to explore new ideas in ceramic art and science. Today, Heath is engaged in several exciting collaborations—from innovative projects with illustrator Felicia Chiao to partnerships with design leaders like Herman Miller.With studios and showrooms across California and now in Texas, Heath continues to evolve with purpose—creating environments where design, community, and craft come together.

