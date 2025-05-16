CrossWaterCreek Outfitters, a New Outdoor Adventure Brand, Launches with Focus on Fly Fishing and Expert Guidance

CrossWaterCreek Outfitters, a family-owned brand based in Lafayette, CA, offers fly fishing gear, curated travel, and expert advice for anglers of all levels.

LAFAYETTE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CrossWaterCreek Outfitters, a new lifestyle and fly fishing brand, is set to open its storefront on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, bringing together a passion for pristine waters, sustainable practices, and expert guidance for anglers of all skill levels. Founded by outdoor enthusiasts Chuck Walls, Pat McCabe, and Pete McCabe, CrossWaterCreek aims to inspire a deeper connection with nature, foster environmental stewardship, and create memorable experiences for customers seeking both adventure and quality gear.

The CrossWaterCreek Outfitters storefront will be located at 3574 Mt Diablo Blvd, Suite A, Lafayette, California, offering a welcoming space for anglers to explore premium gear, join fly fishing workshops, book hosted and curated adventures, and connect with a community that shares their passion for fly fishing as well as the great outdoors.

"Our mission is simple: to inspire and equip anglers to connect with nature through the timeless art of fly fishing," said Pat McCabe, Co-Founder of CrossWaterCreek Outfitters. "Fly fishing has always been about more than just the catch—it's about the experience, the places it takes you, and the people you share it with. We want to provide anglers with the right gear, the best advice, and opportunities to create unforgettable adventures while preserving the waters we all love."

A Family-Owned Brand Built on Passion and Expertise

CrossWaterCreek Outfitters was founded by a family with a deep love for nature and a commitment to preserving the beauty of our waterways. The brand's core pillars—adventure, conservation, quality, expertise, and family—form the foundation of every product and service offered. CrossWaterCreek invites customers to embark on local fly fishing adventures, book curated travel experiences, and access products and services that reflect the brand’s passion for both exploration and environmental stewardship.

“We are excited to welcome our customers into the CrossWaterCreek community,” said Chuck Walls, Co-Founder of CrossWaterCreek Outfitters. “Our goal is to make fly fishing more accessible while keeping conservation at the heart of everything we do. Whether you’re gearing up for a fishing trip or looking to book an unforgettable travel experience, we’re here to help every step of the way.”

“Fly fishing is more than a pastime—it’s a lifelong pursuit that brings people together,” said Pete McCabe, Co-Founder of CrossWaterCreek Outfitters. “We want to build a brand that not only provides high-quality gear and expert advice but also fosters a sense of camaraderie among anglers. Whether you’re just getting started or have been casting for years, we’re here to support your journey on the water.”

Guiding Anglers and Protecting the Outdoors

With a focus on sustainability, CrossWaterCreek is dedicated to practicing environmental stewardship and supporting efforts to protect the landscapes that inspire their passion for fly fishing. Through the combination of expert guidance, high-quality products, and a deep commitment to conservation, the brand fosters a community of like-minded anglers who understand the importance of preserving our natural resources.

About CrossWaterCreek Outfitters

CrossWaterCreek Outfitters is a family-owned brand based in Lafayette, California, offering a full range of fly fishing gear, curated travel experiences, and expert advice for anglers of all levels. Founded by Pat McCabe, Pete McCabe, and Chuck Walls—who share a love of fly fishing and the outdoors—the brand strives to create a community where adventure, quality, and conservation come together to inspire exploration and protect the waters and landscapes we all cherish. Whether you're seeking a hosted adventure or looking to outfit yourself with the best fly fishing gear, CrossWaterCreek Outfitters is here to help you embrace the outdoors and all it has to offer. For more information or to learn more about CrossWaterCreek Outfitters, visit www.crosswatercreek.com or follow us on social media @CrossWaterCreek.

Storefront Address:

CrossWaterCreek Outfitters

3574 Mt Diablo Blvd, Suite A, Lafayette, California

