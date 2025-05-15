The Food and Drug Administration is advising consumers not to purchase or use Unavy, a product promoted and sold for joint pain on various websites, including www.umary-usa.com, and possibly in some retail stores.

FDA laboratory analysis confirmed that Unavy contains dexamethasone, diclofenac and omeprazole not listed on the product label.

Dexamethasone is a corticosteroid commonly used to treat inflammatory conditions. Corticosteroid use can impair a person’s ability to fight infections and can cause high blood sugar levels, muscle injuries and psychiatric problems. When corticosteroids are taken for a prolonged period, or at high doses, they can suppress the adrenal gland. Abrupt discontinuation can cause withdrawal symptoms. In addition, the undeclared dexamethasone in Unavy may cause serious side effects when combined with other medications.

Consumers taking Unavy should immediately consult with their health care professional to safely discontinue use of this product. The risks of withdrawal from corticosteroids should be assessed by a health care professional. Only licensed health care professionals can evaluate patients for the risk or existence of adrenal suppression.

Diclofenac is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID). NSAIDs may cause increased risk of cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and stroke, as well as serious gastrointestinal damage, including bleeding, ulceration, and fatal perforation of the stomach and intestines. This hidden drug ingredient may also interact with other medications and significantly increase the risk of adverse events, particularly when consumers use multiple NSAID-containing products.

Omeprazole is a proton pump inhibitor (commonly referred to as PPI) used to treat gastric (stomach) acid-related disorders. PPI medicines may cause serious skin reactions, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, and headache. This hidden ingredient may mask stomach issues such as erosions, ulcers, and stomach cancer, and it can also interact with other medications and should not be taken with certain medications.

Health care professionals and consumers should report adverse events or side effects related to the use of this product to FDA's MedWatch Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program:

