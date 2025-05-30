- Docket Number:
- FDA-2023-D-0093
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or Agency) is announcing the availability of a draft guidance for industry entitled “M13B Bioequivalence for Immediate-Release Solid Oral Dosage Forms: Additional Strengths Biowaiver.” The draft guidance was prepared under the auspices of the International Council for Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH). The draft guidance is the second in the ICH M13 series of guidances and describes the scientific and technical aspects of study design and data analysis to support bioequivalence (BE) assessment for additional strengths of orally administered immediate-release (IR) solid oral dosage forms (i.e., tablets, capsules, and granules/powders for oral suspension), including considerations for biowaivers. The intent of this draft guidance is to provide harmonized criteria and data that support waivers for drug applications with multiple strengths when in vivo BE has been demonstrated for at least one strength using the principles outlined in the final guidance “M13A Bioequivalence for Immediate-Release Solid Oral Dosage Forms” published in October 2024.
Submit Comments
You can submit online or written comments on any guidance at any time (see 21 CFR 10.115(g)(5))
If unable to submit comments online, please mail written comments to:
Dockets Management
Food and Drug Administration
5630 Fishers Lane, Rm 1061
Rockville, MD 20852
All written comments should be identified with this document's docket number: FDA-2023-D-0093.