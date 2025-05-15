Encora is participating in Elevate, the Global Commerce Summit 2025

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Encora, a digital engineering leader , today announced its participation as a brand sponsor at Elevate, the Global Commerce Summit 2025, the premier event hosted by commercetools, taking place between May 20–22 at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Hosted annually, Elevate is the premier global gathering of ecommerce leaders, bringing together retailers, technology providers, and innovators to explore, design, and drive the future of digital commerce.Today, shoppers expect smarter interactions, faster journeys, and experiences that reflect their values. Encora helps leading organizations across retail, consumer goods, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, medical devices, and other industries meet these expectations and reimagine customer journeys through scalable, future-ready technologies. The company’s continued investments in the eCommerce capabilities recently received a significant boost by the acquisition of a portfolio of business capabilities from DMI, strengthening its ability to deliver integrated solutions across strategy, design, and product development.Speaking on the topic Dariyus Setna, EVP and Global Head of Encora’s Retail, Consumer Goods & Manufacturing Business Units, said:“Agentic AI, intelligent automation , personalization and ecommerce solutions are rewriting the rules of Retail. For retailers that embrace this shift, the upside is exponential. For those that delay, the cost or downside is equally steep. These changes come at a time when consumer dynamics, buying preferences and shopper expectations are continuing to evolve as consumers seek more personalized and impactful experiences that align with their individual values.”“We partner with Retail and Consumer Goods leaders to rethink, design, and deliver tangible solutions—ones that not only drive rapid ROI, but also create meaningful, memorable end-customer experiences to build loyalty and lasting impact.”As the trusted Digital Engineering partner to many of the world’s top Retailers and Consumer Goods companies, Encora has helped these organizations develop Agentic AI, conversational commerce, and real-time personalization capabilities.Throughout Elevate 2025, Encora’s Retail and CPG leaders and experts will be available to engage in conversations around how AI, automation, modular commerce platforms and other digital technologies are reshaping the retail landscape. Meet our experts for hands-on demos and personalized consultations around retail innovation and transformation.Learn more about our capabilities in the retail and consumer packaged goods industry here.About EncoraHeadquartered in Santa Clara, CA, and backed by renowned private equity firms Advent International and Warburg Pincus, Encora is the preferred technology modernization and innovation partner to some of the world's leading enterprises. With a focus on providing digital engineering services including product engineering & application modernization, cloud services, data & analytics, digital experience, cybersecurity, and AI & LLM engineering, Encora's vertical capabilities extend across hitech, healthcare & life sciences, retail & CPG, energy & utilities, banking, financial services & insurance, travel, hospitality & logistics, telecom & media, automotive industries.With 9,500 associates in 40 offices and delivery centers across the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Europe, India, and Southeast Asia, Encora delivers nearshore engineering agility to clients anywhere in the world, coupled with engineering at scale from India. Encora's cloud-first, data-first, AI-first approach enables clients to create differentiated enterprise value through accelerated digital transformation.For more information, please visit www.encora.com

