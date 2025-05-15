Las Olas Pool Lounger Named One of 2025’s Top 50 Products by Pool & Spa News

The Las Olas Pool Lounger, named one of the Top 50 Products of 2025 by Pool & Spa News.

Two patents, zero tools: Las Olas Luxury Living redefines poolside luxury with sleek modular design and growing dealer demand.

We found that outdoor loungers usually go one of two ways: overpriced and complicated, or so cheap they warp or fall apart after a season. We wanted to offer something smarter...” — Nikki Nagy, co-founder of Las Olas Luxury Living

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pool & Spa News has named the Las Olas Pool Lounger one of the Top 50 Products of 2025, recognizing the brand’s standout debut in outdoor luxury. Designed by startup brand Las Olas Luxury Living , the lounger is quickly becoming a favorite among homeowners, pool builders, and boutique resorts for its sleek aesthetic and smart engineering.Unlike traditional loungers that are bulky, overpriced, or require tools to assemble, the Las Olas Pool Lounger is stackable, modular, and clicks together in two lightweight pieces—no hardware needed. It features two patents pending: a design patent for its signature mermaid-shaped silhouette and a utility patent for its innovative, tool-free interlocking assembly. The result is a lounger that’s both ergonomic and durable, built to withstand sun, salt, and chlorine while making a visual statement poolside.“We saw a massive white space in the market,” said Nikki Nagy, Co-Founder and Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “We found that outdoor loungers usually go one of two ways: overpriced and complicated, or so cheap they warp or fall apart after a season. We wanted to offer something smarter—design-forward, durable, and attainable. The mermaid shape isn’t just eye-catching; it’s ergonomic, stackable, and assembles in seconds without tools.”Made from premium high-density polyethylene, the same material used in hard-sided coolers and kayaks, the Las Olas Pool Lounger is UV20-resistant, weatherproof, and designed for everyday use. Each piece of the two-piece unit weighs approximately 13 pounds when drained of water and fits neatly into most patio storage bins—making it ideal for seasonal storage or shipping in volume.“We’ve had an overwhelming response from pool builders and dealers who are tired of overpriced options that don’t offer them any benefits and don’t hold up for their customers,” said Zack Bishop, Co-Founder and President of Las Olas Luxury Living. “We designed this for real-world use and for easy ordering at scale. Demand from our dealer network has continued to grow.”The Las Olas Pool Lounger is also made with eco-friendly materials and recyclable packaging, aligning with the brand’s mission to offer sustainable solutions without the luxury markup.To view the full Top 50 Products of 2025 list, visit www.poolspanews.com To explore Las Olas Luxury Living or become a dealer, visit www.lasolasluxuryliving.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.