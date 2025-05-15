Podcast Turns Into a Movement: 'REGARDLESS' Sparks Multi-Gen Convo on Beauty, Pressure & Confidence in Plastic Era

Skylar Sorkin Host of the Regardless Podcast Regardless Podcast

This isn’t about judgment or shame. It’s about opening up dialogue, holding space, and supporting women—regardless of where they are in their beauty journey. We’re here to inform, not impose.” — Skylar Sorkin

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Real women. Real experts. Real conversations—right here in Los Angeles.In honor of Mother’s Day, Skylar Sorkin, host of the REGARDLESS podcast, sat down with her mom—a licensed therapist—for a powerful, no-holds-barred conversation about the rise of cosmetic procedures and the pressure women face to conform to unrealistic beauty standards. The episode, which stemmed from a viral reel picked up by Newsweek, has sparked a movement—and now, REGARDLESS is taking that movement offline and into the real world.Titled “Surviving the Plastic Era: A Mother-Daughter Conversation on Beauty, Worth, and the Pressure to Conform,” the episode dives deep into how social media, cosmetic enhancements, and the ever-growing obsession with appearance are affecting women of all ages. This is the conversation that no one is really having—but one every woman deserves to hear.“This isn’t about judgment or shame,” says Sorkin. “It’s about opening up dialogue, holding space, and supporting women—regardless of where they are in their beauty journey. We’re here to inform, not impose. When we bring in experts and brands to share real information, we empower women to make better, more informed decisions in a world that’s constantly evolving.”More than a podcast—Regardless is a movement.Through honest storytelling, expert insights, and multi-generational perspectives, REGARDLESS helps women pivot from self-doubt to self-worth, no matter what obstacle they are facing. Whether tuning into the podcast, learning the REGARDLESS pivot via Linktree and Kajabi, or showing up in person—this brand is creating real change, not just content.This movement extends to real-life experiences through SUPPORT SOIRÉE—a monthly community support group launched in partnership with NeueHouse Venice. Every month, real women, real brands, and real experts come together for raw, intimate gatherings to navigate life’s hardest and hottest topics in real time.Upcoming Event: "Navigating the Plastic Era"On May 21st, REGARDLESS will host a live SUPPORT SOIRÉE event dedicated to the very conversation sparked in the Mother’s Day episode. Featuring an expert panel with a plastic surgeon, influencers, and mental health thought leaders, the evening promises to be one of vulnerability, truth, and transformation.Partnering with GIMME Beauty, this event will support attendees in reclaiming their authenticity with the mantra: Gimme real. Gimme me. Gimme Regardless.Regardless of what shows up, we show up, pivot, and grow. This is what real looks like—and Los Angeles is leading the charge.Listen to REGARDLESS: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTubeEvent details: https://partiful.com/e/TnTLd0sI2cNVMrVc0S36 Learn the pivot: https://tr.ee/7HFRYW1Vd8 Follow the movement: @regardlessthepod | @skylarsorkinWebsite: https://www.regardless.co/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.