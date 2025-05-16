Rho Impact and Vibrant Data Labs Partner to Unify Climate Impact and Climate Capital Flow Data

Rho Impact and Vibrant Data Labs team up to connect climate capital with climate outcomes, helping funders track where money goes and what it really achieves.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New collaboration brings together avoided emissions forecasting and climate finance tracking to enhance decision-making and accelerate decarbonization.Rho Impact, a leader in climate impact forecasting technology, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Vibrant Data Labs (VDL), a social impact data science company focused on tracking and making sense of climate capital flows. Together, the two organizations will integrate Rho’s climate impact forecasting platform, Koi, with VDL’s robust climate finance tracking infrastructure.The goal: deliver unprecedented visibility into where climate capital is (or is not) flowing, and what impact it is having.The collaboration unites two best-in-class platforms. Rho Impact’s Koi ( www.koi.eco ) forecasts the emissions reduction potential of thousands of climate technologies and companies, while VDL’s Climate Finance Tracker ( www.climatefinancetracker.com ) illuminates where and how investments are being made in the United States. By combining these datasets, the partnership will provide a unified view of capital allocation and climate impact, connecting the financial “where” with the climate impact “what.”Public datasets from the partnership will be released later this year, designed to drive transparency, accountability, and more effective capital deployment across the climate finance landscape.“The climate investment ecosystem has long needed a way to match dollars to impact,” said Gilman Callsen, Founder & CEO of Rho Impact. “By partnering with Vibrant Data Labs, we’re offering a scalable, public data resource that empowers both investors and policymakers to see not just where money is going, but whether it’s going where it matters most.”“This partnership creates a shared source of combined truth for climate finance and impact,” said Eric Berlow, CEO of Vibrant Data Labs. “With Rho Impact’s Koi platform, we can now connect ‘where is the money going’ with ‘what is the avoided emissions potential’ to help funders who care about impact make better decisions.”The collaboration reflects a shared belief that transparent, interoperable data systems are essential to aligning climate finance with net-zero goals. By working together, Rho Impact and VDL aim to catalyze a more efficient, evidence-based investment ecosystem where capital flows faster and more confidently toward the highest-impact solutions.About Rho ImpactRho Impact provides software and data to forecast the impact of climate solutions. By answering the central question—what is the potential impact of this technology at scale?—we enable faster, more confident decisions across climate innovation and investment. Our flagship product, Koi ( www.koi.eco ), is the world’s only AI-driven platform built on a decade of research to help climate solutions win. Learn more at www.rhoimpact.com About Vibrant Data LabsVibrant Data Labs is a social impact data science company focused on tracking and making sense of climate capital flows. VDL’s mission is to make it easy for impact-first investors and funders to fill the right capital gaps and make climate finance more efficient and successful. We build open-sourced public tools and work directly with asset owners in the climate space to inform strategic decisions. Reach out to us at info@ vibrantdatalabs.org

