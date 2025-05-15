Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,183 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,531 in the last 365 days.

5 Steps to Avoid Picking a Lemon Amid Tariff Turmoil

Prestige Legal Solutions

Prestige Legal Solutions

LemonLaws.com

LemonLaws.com

Michelle Yang, Esq. and Armig Khodanian, Esq.

Michelle Yang, Esq. and Armig Khodanian, Esq.

With 25% tariffs on imports, new car prices are up, driving buyers to used cars and raising the risk of ending up with a costly “lemon.”

With rising vehicle prices due to tariffs, the risk of unknowingly purchasing a defective car has never been higher. Our mission is to ensure every consumer understands their rights.”
— Michelle Yang, Esq., Founder and Managing Partner, Prestige Legal Solutions
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the recent implementation of 25% tariffs on imported vehicles and auto parts by the U.S. government, the cost of new cars has surged, prompting many consumers to consider the used car market as a more affordable alternative. However, this shift increases the risk of purchasing vehicles with hidden defects, commonly known as "lemons."​

In response to these market changes, Michelle Yang, Esq. Founder and Managing Partner and Armig Khodanian, Esq., Managing Partner of Prestige Legal Solutions (PLS), the powerhouse behind LemonLaws.com, are offering guidance to help consumers make informed decisions when buying Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles.​ With a combined decade of experience protecting consumers across California, these legal trailblazers are sharing five essential steps every buyer should take before purchasing a CPO car.

“With rising vehicle prices due to tariffs, the risk of unknowingly purchasing a defective car has never been higher,” said Michelle Yang, Esq., Founder and Managing Partner at Prestige Legal Solutions. “Our mission is to ensure every consumer understands their rights and is empowered to make informed, protected purchases.”

“Consumers are under more pressure than ever to make fast car-buying decisions in a volatile market,” said Armig Khodanian, Esq., PLS Managing Partner. “Our goal is to slow that process down, empower people with information, and ensure they don’t get stuck with a defective vehicle. Knowledge is your first line of defense against a lemon.”

5 Steps to Avoid Picking a Lemon Amid Tariff Turmoil

Step 1: Certified is Key
Only consider Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that have been thoroughly inspected and come with warranties. Ask for the certification documentation—don’t assume.

Step 2: Do Your Homework
Research the make, model, and year. Some vehicles have known defects or reliability issues. A quick search can save you thousands in repairs.

Step 3: Check the Carfax
Never buy a vehicle without reviewing its Carfax report. Look out for past accidents, title problems, or suspicious repairs. No Carfax = No deal.

Step 4: Reddit Knows
Check community forums like Reddit for real-world reviews. Drivers often share honest feedback about specific models, issues, and dealerships.

Step 5: Mileage Matters
The higher the mileage, the lower the manufacturer’s responsibility. Track your mileage and maintenance from Day One to protect yourself under state lemon laws.

To learn more about your legal protections or to see if your vehicle qualifies under California’s lemon law, visit LemonLaws.com.

About Prestige Legal Solutions, P.C.® (PLS)
Prestige Legal Solutions (PLS), the powerhouse firm behind LemonLaws.com, is one of the nation’s fastest-growing, women-led firms specializing in lemon law. Headquartered in Los Angeles, PLS has earned a stellar reputation for its 99.9% success rate and fearless approach to taking on and winning cases against major auto manufacturers.

Driven by a client-first philosophy and supported by a team of over 100 legal professionals, PLS is redefining the legal experience by making the process seamless, transparent, and stress-free. PLS is relentless in its pursuit of justice and financial recovery for its clients. Now celebrating its fifth anniversary, the firm has grown to serve clients in over 115 jurisdictions across California and has recently expanded its lemon law consumer protection practice to Washington State.

Learn more at plsfirm.com or visit LemonLaws.com, to learn how PLS can help you.

Rebecca Turk
SPIN PR Group
+1 310-663-0595
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

5 Steps to Avoid Picking a Lemon Amid Tariff Turmoil

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Law, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more