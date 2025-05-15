5 Steps to Avoid Picking a Lemon Amid Tariff Turmoil

Prestige Legal Solutions LemonLaws.com Michelle Yang, Esq. and Armig Khodanian, Esq.

With 25% tariffs on imports, new car prices are up, driving buyers to used cars and raising the risk of ending up with a costly “lemon.”

With rising vehicle prices due to tariffs, the risk of unknowingly purchasing a defective car has never been higher. Our mission is to ensure every consumer understands their rights.” — Michelle Yang, Esq., Founder and Managing Partner, Prestige Legal Solutions

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the recent implementation of 25% tariffs on imported vehicles and auto parts by the U.S. government, the cost of new cars has surged, prompting many consumers to consider the used car market as a more affordable alternative. However, this shift increases the risk of purchasing vehicles with hidden defects, commonly known as "lemons."​In response to these market changes, Michelle Yang, Esq. Founder and Managing Partner and Armig Khodanian, Esq., Managing Partner of Prestige Legal Solutions (PLS) , the powerhouse behind LemonLaws.com , are offering guidance to help consumers make informed decisions when buying Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles.​ With a combined decade of experience protecting consumers across California, these legal trailblazers are sharing five essential steps every buyer should take before purchasing a CPO car.“With rising vehicle prices due to tariffs, the risk of unknowingly purchasing a defective car has never been higher,” said Michelle Yang, Esq., Founder and Managing Partner at Prestige Legal Solutions. “Our mission is to ensure every consumer understands their rights and is empowered to make informed, protected purchases.”“Consumers are under more pressure than ever to make fast car-buying decisions in a volatile market,” said Armig Khodanian, Esq., PLS Managing Partner. “Our goal is to slow that process down, empower people with information, and ensure they don’t get stuck with a defective vehicle. Knowledge is your first line of defense against a lemon.”5 Steps to Avoid Picking a Lemon Amid Tariff TurmoilStep 1: Certified is KeyOnly consider Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that have been thoroughly inspected and come with warranties. Ask for the certification documentation—don’t assume.Step 2: Do Your HomeworkResearch the make, model, and year. Some vehicles have known defects or reliability issues. A quick search can save you thousands in repairs.Step 3: Check the CarfaxNever buy a vehicle without reviewing its Carfax report. Look out for past accidents, title problems, or suspicious repairs. No Carfax = No deal.Step 4: Reddit KnowsCheck community forums like Reddit for real-world reviews. Drivers often share honest feedback about specific models, issues, and dealerships.Step 5: Mileage MattersThe higher the mileage, the lower the manufacturer’s responsibility. Track your mileage and maintenance from Day One to protect yourself under state lemon laws.To learn more about your legal protections or to see if your vehicle qualifies under California’s lemon law, visit LemonLaws.com.About Prestige Legal Solutions, P.C.(PLS)Prestige Legal Solutions (PLS), the powerhouse firm behind LemonLaws.com, is one of the nation’s fastest-growing, women-led firms specializing in lemon law. Headquartered in Los Angeles, PLS has earned a stellar reputation for its 99.9% success rate and fearless approach to taking on and winning cases against major auto manufacturers.Driven by a client-first philosophy and supported by a team of over 100 legal professionals, PLS is redefining the legal experience by making the process seamless, transparent, and stress-free. PLS is relentless in its pursuit of justice and financial recovery for its clients. Now celebrating its fifth anniversary, the firm has grown to serve clients in over 115 jurisdictions across California and has recently expanded its lemon law consumer protection practice to Washington State.Learn more at plsfirm.com or visit LemonLaws.com, to learn how PLS can help you.

