OSCE trains senior police officers from Khatlon region on victim-centered response to domestic violence

From 14 to 15 May 2025, the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe, in co-operation with the Public Order Protection Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) of Tajikistan, organized a two-day training in Bokhtar, Khatlon region. The course was attended by 20 senior police officers—all men—who head the Public Order Protection Units of the MIA’s regional departments.

Participants enhanced their knowledge about the national and international legislation on prevention of domestic violence (DV), gender equality, procedural actions of the police to timely identify, refer and protect DV victims, including issuing protection orders and conducting evidence-based investigation. The training course also addressed the role of police management in prevention of DV and sexual harassment, as well as victim-centered approaches in police work.

The training aims to contribute to improved police responses, better protection of survivors and effective referrals to appropriate service providers, while prioritizing their needs.