DNREC Announces New Superintendents at Four Delaware State Parks

New superintendents announced by DNREC for Delaware State Parks are (left to right) Kathleen Crane, Killens Pond State Park; Robert Brokus, Bellevue and Fox Point State Parks; and Mathew Smith, Brandywine Creek State Park. /DNREC photos

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has announced three new superintendents at Delaware State Parks: Robert Brokus at Bellevue and Fox Point State Parks in northern New Castle County; Kathleen Crane at Killens Pond State Park near Felton; and Mathew Smith at Brandywine Creek State Park just outside Wilmington.

All three have extensive experience within Delaware’s National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) Gold Medal-winning state parks system:

◊ Robert “Bob” Brokus has been with the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation since 2014, working as a physical plant maintenance trade mechanic and plant maintenance supervisor at Bellevue and Brandywine Creek State Parks until he was promoted to the position of park superintendent at Bellevue State Park. Brokus is a certified park and recreation professional, a certified playground safety inspector, and has completed the NRPA-accredited Park and Recreation Maintenance Management School at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling, W.Va. Brokus is responsible for the day-to-day management and supervision of Bellevue and Fox Point State Parks.

◊ Kathleen “Kate” Crane worked in various Maryland state parks before coming to the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation in 2019 where she served as a seasonal naturalist and trainer/educator until she was promoted to park superintendent at Killens Pond State Park. Crane has a bachelor’s degree in biology/environmental studies from St. Mary’s College of Maryland and she is responsible for the day-to-day management and supervision of Killens Pond State Park.

◊ Mathew “Mat” Smith has been with DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation since 2016, working as a maintenance team member at Wilmington State Parks, a seasonal assistant superintendent and conservation technician at Brandywine Creek State Park, and Wilmington State Parks until he was promoted to park superintendent at Brandywine Creek State Park last June. Smith, a certified playground safety inspector, is responsible for the day-to-day management and supervision of Brandywine Creek State Park.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation oversees more than 26,000 acres in 17 state parks and the Brandywine Zoo. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

