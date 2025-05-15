COPILOT Appoints Paul Battaglia as Chief Operating Officer

Paul Battaglia to oversee operations and drive scalable, patient-centered solutions for pharmaceutical clients.

Paul’s leadership will help us continue to innovate, streamline delivery, and align our teams around one central goal—improving the patient experience from day one.” — Chuck Stevens

MAITLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- COPILOT, a leader in transforming patient access and support solutions for the life sciences industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Battaglia as its new Chief Operating Officer.With over 25 years of experience in patient services, Paul brings deep expertise in access strategy, program operations, and patient-centric solution development. His career spans hands-on roles and executive leadership positions focused on improving support for patients across a wide range of therapeutic areas.Paul began his career as a reimbursement case manager, steadily rising through roles that saw him launching and optimizing high-impact programs for pharmaceutical clients of all sizes. Over the last eight years, he has served in a consulting capacity, guiding top-tier pharmaceutical manufacturers through vendor selection, program implementation, and post-launch optimization. For the past three years, he has led a team of consultants focused on aligning operational execution with both patient needs and business outcomes.“Paul brings deep experience and insight to COPILOT,” said Chuck Stevens, CEO of COPILOT. “Having spent years advising pharmaceutical manufacturers, he’s seen firsthand what makes HUB models successful—and where they fall short. He understands what clients value most when choosing a partner: operational efficiency, regulatory reliability, and above all, meaningful support for patients. Paul’s leadership will help us continue to innovate, streamline delivery, and align our teams around one central goal—improving the patient experience from day one.”In his new role, Paul will oversee cross-functional operations at COPILOT, with a focus on scaling innovative patient support models, enhancing team performance, and driving industry collaboration.Paul holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Dickinson College. He lives in Maryland with his wife, five children, and two dogs. Outside of work, he enjoys traveling, golfing, and supporting his kids’ many activities.About COPILOTCOPILOT’s innovative technology delivers highly accurate and timely benefits investigation, empowering provider staff and practice management to navigate the complexities of reimbursement for complex, high-cost specialty products. Our real-time portal offers secure and easily accessible data, providing valuable insights that support both provider offices and Pharma clients in effectively managing each patient’s journey. Backed by an experienced team with deep expertise in HUB and reimbursement services, COPILOT offers unparalleled guidance in market access and ensures high satisfaction.For more information, please visit www.cmcopilot.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.