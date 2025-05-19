ExpenseAnywhere Corporation announces ExpenseAnywhere-Express, a Travel and Expense Solution for the Global SME Market

Experience Excellence

SETUP IN AM. USE IN PM.

ExpenseAnywhere-Express is a unique, self-set-up, no-wait, value-driven automated solution that revolutionizes expense management for small and mid-market clients, at the speed of the Internet.” — Michele O’Bryan, CRO of ExpenseAnywhere Corporation

MONROEVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ExpenseAnywhere Corporation, a global leader in cloud-based corporate travel and expense management solutions, announces the release of its ExpenseAnywhere-Express, a highly configurable One-Click travel and expense management automation system for small to mid-size businesses.ExpenseAnywhere-Express is the only expense management solution in the global market designed for non-technical client personnel to set up for their business needs in the morning and use it in the afternoon.As a highly configurable, easy-to-use, intuitive, end-to-end solution, ExpenseAnywhere-Express empowers businesses with the ability to select from a choice of approval workflows, supporting multi-segment chart-of-accounts, corporate cards, personal cards, Expenseanywhere prepaid debit cards, receipt management, and expense policies. In addition, it supports all currencies, GMT-based dates, and date formats, and provides tax tracking in various countries. The solution uses extensive AI, machine learning, CR, and deep data mining technologies to deliver a One-Click, fully audited expense report ready for payment, resulting in substantial savings, reduced training, and instant use acceptance. Think Efficiency! Think speed! Think Savings!ExpenseAnywhere is a global leader in automated spend management and payment solutions, with offices in the USA, UK, India, and Canada. Its suite of solutions—PurchaseAnywhere, InvoiceAnywhere, ExpenseAnywhere, and DRIVE Anywhere—streamlines procurement, invoicing, and expense management. Learn more: www.expenseanywhere.com

