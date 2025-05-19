Submit Release
ExpenseAnywhere Corporation announces ExpenseAnywhere-Express, a Travel and Expense Solution for the Global SME Market

ExpenseAnywhere-Express is a unique, self-set-up, no-wait, value-driven automated solution that revolutionizes expense management for small and mid-market clients, at the speed of the Internet.”
— Michele O’Bryan, CRO of ExpenseAnywhere Corporation
MONROEVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ExpenseAnywhere Corporation, a global leader in cloud-based corporate travel and expense management solutions, announces the release of its ExpenseAnywhere-Express, a highly configurable One-Click travel and expense management automation system for small to mid-size businesses.

ExpenseAnywhere-Express is the only expense management solution in the global market designed for non-technical client personnel to set up for their business needs in the morning and use it in the afternoon.

As a highly configurable, easy-to-use, intuitive, end-to-end solution, ExpenseAnywhere-Express empowers businesses with the ability to select from a choice of approval workflows, supporting multi-segment chart-of-accounts, corporate cards, personal cards, Expenseanywhere prepaid debit cards, receipt management, and expense policies. In addition, it supports all currencies, GMT-based dates, and date formats, and provides tax tracking in various countries. The solution uses extensive AI, machine learning, CR, and deep data mining technologies to deliver a One-Click, fully audited expense report ready for payment, resulting in substantial savings, reduced training, and instant use acceptance. Think Efficiency! Think speed! Think Savings!

ExpenseAnywhere is a global leader in automated spend management and payment solutions, with offices in the USA, UK, India, and Canada. Its suite of solutions—PurchaseAnywhere®, InvoiceAnywhere®, ExpenseAnywhere®, and DRIVE Anywhere®—streamlines procurement, invoicing, and expense management. Learn more: www.expenseanywhere.com.

ASHOK DHAR
ExpenseAnywhere Corporation
+1 412-858-1111
marketing@expenseanywhere.com
