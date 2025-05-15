Governor Josh Stein Signs HB 74

Today Governor Josh Stein signed House Budget Technical Corrections (HB 74) into law. “This bill makes helpful technical changes to give farmers in western North Carolina more time to apply for crop loss grants,” said Governor Josh Stein. “However, I continue to have concerns about the legislature’s unconstitutional attempt to control the State Highway Patrol. Public safety is a clear function of the executive branch and the Governor, and I will continue to do everything in my power to keep North Carolinians safe.” Click here to view the bill.

