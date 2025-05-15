Racing Icons Unleash "Pit Lane Unfiltered" – A High-Octane Revolution Debuting at Indy 500

First Episode "Unfiltered at Indy" to Begin Production During the 109th Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Motorsport legends Willy T. Ribbs (INDYCAR/F1/NASCAR trailblazer) and Al Unser Jr. (2-time Indy 500 Champion) are igniting a new era of racing entertainment with Pit Lane Unfiltered, launching May 20, 2025 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum's Atrium. This groundbreaking premium motor-sports series will take viewers behind the scenes of the world's greatest racing events with unprecedented access, beginning with the historic 109th Indianapolis 500. Filming will commence on May 20th at the launch event. Produced by Leigh Ann Burton (KISS Biopic “Shout It Out Loud”), and her Opus7 Entertainment, and executive produced by Ribbs and Unser Jr., this candid series bridges Formula One, IndyCar, NASCAR, and global racing cultures with equal parts technical brilliance and unfiltered banter.

"Two motorsports’ legends are coming together to share their knowledge, history and opinions of the past, present and future of our sport," INDYCAR and IMS president J. Douglas Boles said. "Racing and sports fans of all kinds will love the stories these two can share."

Why It's Revolutionary

• UNMATCHED HOST CHEMISTRY: Ribbs' fiery wit ("The Provocateur") clashes with Unser Jr.'s tactical genius ("The Professor") in a combustible mix of humor and expertise, built on a 30-year friendship that transcends racing.

• CROSS-DISCIPLINE FIREPOWER: With 127+ combined racing wins in IndyCar and Trans-Am, competing in NASCAR, and testing F1, the hosts deliver deep dives into engineering, strategy, and racing's untold stories from multiple motorsport disciplines.

• GLOBAL GUEST ROSTER: From 4-time Indy 500 winners to Formula One world champions, NASCAR stars past and present to engineering legends, the show unites racing's elite alongside celebrities from every genre.

• UNPRECEDENTED ACCESS: The series will bring viewers to the most coveted races from around the globe, at racing's most iconic venues.

Launch Event Details

The May 20th red carpet launch at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum's Atrium will feature press, celebrities, and special guest stars, culminating in an exclusive Q&A segment with Ribbs and Unser Jr. The hosting duo will begin filming on May 20th, continuing on and off the track throughout the week of the historic 109th Indianapolis 500.

Willy T. Ribbs: "Racing has always needed someone to entertain and tell it like it is. With 'Pit Lane Unfiltered,' we're bringing fans behind the scenes. Whether you've been following motorsports for decades or just tuning in, we're going to give you the real story like nobody else will."

Al Unser Jr.: "Throughout my career, the most interesting conversations happened away from the cameras. 'Pit Lane Unfiltered' captures that raw energy and technical expertise that true racing fans crave. Willy and I have seen it all, won it all, and now we're ready to share it all."

Leigh Ann Burton, Creator/Executive Producer: "When I first saw Willy T. Ribbs' story in 'Uppity,' I knew there was something extraordinary that motorsport fans weren't seeing. Discovering his decades-long brotherhood with Al Unser Jr. revealed the perfect chemistry for a show that could transform how we experience racing. Pit Lane Unfiltered isn't just about two legends telling stories—it's about opening doors that have always been closed to viewers and showing the human side of a technical sport."

Behind the Scenes

Following the Indianapolis launch, the show will travel to races around the globe. The series will showcase diversity in motorsport and introduce audiences to the personalities who make this multi-billion dollar industry so captivating.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.