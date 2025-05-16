Kimtron Develops a mobile 160kV, 3kW NDT X-ray system designed for manufacturers of very large products

Kimtron 160-MXS, 160kV 3kW Mobile System

OXFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kimtron today announced that it has added another turnkey system to its extensive family of made-in-the-USA X-ray systems—a 160kV, 3kW mobile system integrated onto a two-wheeled dolly.Mainly based on the same components used in their cabinet-based systems, the 160-MXS was designed for customers who produce huge products requiring Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) and must bring the inspection system to the work rather than getting the work into an X-ray cabinet or room.Cristina Rascoll, Kimtron’s Production Manager, states, "There are several manufacturers of lower power portable and mobile x-ray systems, but it's rare to see a 3kW platform used in two-wheeled mobile applications – in fact, the customer we built this unit for wasn’t able to find one at all, nor were we…”About the CompanyKimtron Inc. was formed in 1991 as an Industrial x-ray sales and service organization that has since developed into an ISO-9001 Certified design and manufacturing firm of highly advanced HV Power Supplies, x-ray generators, and x-ray-related components. Along with the Industrial (NDT) market, the company serves over 300 customers across various industries, including Aerospace, Medical Research, Sterilization, Metal Casting, Telecommunications, Automotive, Defense, and Homeland Security.For further information, please contact:Admin@kimtron.comKimtron115 Hurley Rd.Bldg. # 6Oxford, CT 06478203-262-3361

