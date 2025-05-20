Indiana women gain new confidence in breast cancer surgery: Parkview Health first to install VSI-360

Dr. Patricia Clark & Dr. Xiao Han Clarix VSI-360™

Indiana's first 3D intraoperative specimen imaging system

What excites me about Clarix is that it gives us immediate feedback … and reduce[s] the chance that our patient needs to return for a second surgery.” — Dr. Patricia Clark

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clarix Imaging , a medical technology company pioneering the first intraoperative 3D CT imaging system for real-time, high-resolution visualization of excised tissue during breast cancer surgery, is proud to partner with Parkview Health as the first healthcare system in Indiana to adopt the Clarix VSI-360. This milestone strengthens Parkview’s ongoing commitment to surgical innovation – bringing next-generation imaging to the operating room and enhancing the precision of breast-conserving procedures.Breast cancer remains the most diagnosed cancer among women in the U.S., with an estimated 317,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer in women, and an additional 59,000 cases of ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) expected in 2025 alone.[1]Despite advances in detection and treatment, surgical outcomes remain a challenge, with studies reporting that up to 20% of women in the US who undergo breast-conserving surgery require a second operation due to positive margins or incomplete tumor removal.[2] These repeat surgeries increase patient anxiety, delay adjuvant therapy, and raise overall healthcare costs.“I’ve spent my career advocating for better surgical options for women with breast cancer,” said Patricia Clark, MD, breast surgeon at Parkview Packnett Family Cancer Institute ( PFCI ). “What excites me about Clarix is that it gives us immediate feedback in the OR – so we can make better decisions in real time and reduce the chance that our patient needs to return for a second surgery.” Dr. Clark is an internationally-renowned surgeon, specializing in oncoplastic breast surgery. She leads the Breast Tumor Site program at Parkview’s NAPBC-accredited Packnett Family Cancer Institute. She joined Parkview in 2024 to help expand access to advanced breast-conserving techniques and bring innovative, patient-centered technology to the region.Dr. Clark successfully performed her first surgical case using the Clarix VSI-360 at Parkview on May 8th, 2025. “At Parkview, we’re committed to leading with innovation that delivers tangible benefits to our patients,” said Alan Yahanda, MD, FACS, president of PFCI. “Adopting this system is part of our broader strategy to bring cutting-edge, evidence-based technologies into everyday care. It allows us to empower surgical teams and ultimately, reduce the physical and emotional burden of cancer treatment.”Xiao Han, PhD, CEO of Clarix Imaging, added, “I’ve spent my career advancing imaging technologies, and I’m deeply passionate about bringing meaningful innovation into the hands of surgeons. Partnering with Dr. Clark and the Parkview team, who are true leaders in breast cancer care, is an exciting milestone as we work to make real-time, fully-3D assessment of surgical specimens and visualization of margins accessible to more patients.”The Parkview installation is part of a broader effort by Clarix Imaging to expand access to real-time, intraoperative 3D imaging across the country, partnering with forward-thinking surgical centers that prioritize both clinical excellence and patient experience. By equipping surgeons with advanced tools like the VSI-360, Clarix aims to redefine the standard of care in breast cancer surgery nationwide.MEDIA NOTE: Dr. Xiao Han, Dr. Patricia Clark, and Dr. Alan Yahanda are available for interviews upon request.About Clarix ImagingClarix Imaging is a medical technology company that intends to redefine breast cancer surgery through next-generation intraoperative imaging. The company’s flagship system, Clarix VSI-360, is the first and only intraoperative 3D computed tomography (CT) imaging platform designed to give surgeons real-time, high-resolution visualization of excised tissue. By delivering immediate margin clarity intraoperatively, Clarix empowers surgical teams to make confident decisions, reduce re-excisions, and elevate the standard of care. The Clarix VSI-360 is FDA-cleared in the U.S and licensed in Canada for commercial use.About Parkview HealthParkview Health is a not-for-profit, community-based health system serving a northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio population of more than 1.3 million. Parkview Health’s mission is to improve health and inspire well-being in the communities it serves. With more than 16,000 co-workers, it is the region’s largest employer.Parkview Health includes 14 hospitals and an extensive network of primary care and specialty care physicians. The flagship Parkview Regional Medical Center campus includes services such as the Parkview Packnett Family Cancer Institute, Parkview Heart Institute, Samaritan flight and ground transport program, Parkview Ortho Hospital, a certified stroke center, verified adult and pediatric trauma centers, Women's & Children's Hospital and an outpatient services center. Parkview has been named one of America’s Best-In-State Employers by Forbes and was selected as No. 7 on Newsweek’s list of Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces.Clarix Imaging Contact:Xiao Han, PhDCEO & Co-FounderClarix ImagingParkview Health Contact:Kaitlyn HughesMedia Relations Manager, Parkview Healthkaitlyn.hughes@parkview.comCitations:1. American Cancer Society. Cancer Facts & Figures 2025. Atlanta: American Cancer Society; 2025. https://www.cancer.org/research/cancer-facts-statistics.html 2. Jeevan R, Cromwell DA, Trivella M, et al. Reoperation rates after breast conserving surgery for breast cancer among women in England: retrospective study of hospital episode statistics. BMJ. 2012;345:e4505. doi:10.1136/bmj.e4505

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.