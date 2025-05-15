HIP Video Promo Presents: William Odell Hughes premieres music video for "Loving You Was Easy" (Remix) on Music-News.com

Detroit's William Odell Hughes Crafts Modern Earworm with "Loving You Was Easy" (Remix)

MI, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Street-educated singer-songwriter, producer, and composer William Odell Hughes channels the sunny sounds of the '70s and '80s into modern masterpieces, precisely what the new generation didn't know it was missing. A lifelong Detroiter, Hughes met jazz pianist Pamela Wise on the East Side bus route in the early 80s, sparking a collaboration that launched his musical journey without turning back. Working alongside Wise and her husband, Jazz icon Wendell Harrison, his debut album, “Crusin’,” is a vivid portrait of the 80s soundscape. A rich tapestry of soulful grooves and cosmic currents, it’s a hidden gem that left an enduring mark on funk and soul. Deeply influenced by Motown legends—some of whom he’s opened for, including The Temptations, Deniece Williams, and The Dramatics—Hughes has remained a driving force of soulful expression and musical innovation. He’s since released a string of resonant records through his own label, LeAffaire Music. With a new album on the horizon, long time admirers and new fans alike can look forward to Hughes's ambitious next chapter: a fresh collection of originals with “a little something for everyone.”

A natural earworm, “Loving You Was Easy” glides along the warm, relaxed groove of a Friday morning summer drive—a shimmering blend of cool air and sunlit soul. While it may first appear to be a traditional love song, the subtle shift from “is” to “was” in the title reveals a deeper emotional undercurrent. Over an uptempo, irresistibly groovy beat, Hughes’ velvety vocals drip with longing, as he pines for a lost love. “Since you left, I can’t get you out of my mind,” he aches, “every day I’m praying for a brand new start.” Though this track could have easily slipped out of an “Easy Listening” radio station in 1980, Hughes’ sped-up, high-pitched backing vocals add a vibrant, contemporary edge, amplifying the sense of yearning. Listeners will become instantly enamored with Hughes’ swaggering soul, swept up in a desire to boogie, while his sentimental refrains stir memories of the loves that still linger in their hearts.

Hughes’ genuine presence takes center stage in the “Loving You Was Easy” music video. Performing alongside a chorus of robed puppets, he steps and spins with a commanding, effortless grace—as if he were born to do this. Created in collaboration with a fellow creative and friend, Sylvia Gordon of Elite Starr Presents, this visual features a whimsical cast of puppet couples navigating their tales of betrayal and heartbreak. “What is this?” viewers might wonder, before becoming immersed in this playful take on the melodramas of modern love. As amusing as it is heartfelt, the stripped-down production leaves room for the music to shine, heightening the soulful spirit of the track. As one of Hughes’s debut visuals, it offers viewers an exciting glimpse into his evolved artistic identity. He’s a true visionary—an artist who doesn’t take himself too seriously, yet, clearly poised to make waves in 2025 just as he did in 1981, by crafting songs as light as air and as soul-stirring as ever.

