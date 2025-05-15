URAWarrior and Bershan Shaw Ignite Mental Health Awareness Month with A Bold New Movement: 'IPledge15'

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today on May 15th, for 15 days, during Mental Health Awareness Month, URAWarrior and its fearless founder, Bershan Shaw, are turning connection into a movement. Introducing “IPledge15” — a powerful call to action designed to remind us all that small moments can lead to massive change.Founded by stage IV cancer thriver, global speaker, and life coach Bershan Shaw, URAWarrior is a revolutionary mental wellness platform empowering people to find their strength, share their stories, and support one another in real time. With inclusivity and courage at its core, URAWarrior is more than an app — it’s a movement.What’s the pledge?It’s simple but transformative:15 minutes. 3 people. 5 minutes each.Reach out. Check in. Connect. Whether it’s a quick call, text, or chat — these moments of care could change someone’s day… or even their life. It doesn’t matter what day you do it or what time you do it, “Connection is the cornerstone of mental wellness,” says Bershan Shaw, Founder & CEO of URAWarrior. IPledge15 is about showing up for each other in a world that often leaves us feeling disconnected. A few minutes of presence can become a lifeline.The URAWarrior app is your digital support system for IPledge15, offering tools that go beyond encouragement — it empowers action:24/7 Support from AI Warrior Guides & live wellness experts.Community Circles to share your truth in a safe space.Mood Tracking to spot emotional patterns.Daily Motivation & 365 day Challenges to build resilience.Mindfulness Tools to reduce stress and restore clarity.The 15th of every month, URAWarrior app will provide free counseling and life coaching.“Mental wellness is a journey — not a destination,” adds Shaw. “And URAWarrior is the compass, the community, and the courage to keep going.”How to Join the Movement:Take the Pledge: Commit to checking in with 3 people for 5 minutes each — daily or weekly for 15 days.Download the IPledge15 filter and add your beautiful face.Spread the word; Tag your tribe and encourage them to #IPledge15.Inspire others, post your moments using #IPledge15 and #URAWarrior.Download the URAWarrior App: Start your mental wellness journey today.Tap into the URAWarrior AI & community tools: Let the app guide and ground you.Download the app:𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘰𝘴: https://apps.apple.com/ph/app/urawarrior-mental-wellness-app/id6450735025 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘈𝘯𝘥𝘳𝘰𝘪𝘥: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.urawarrior.app.v3&pcampaignid=web_share More About URAWarrior:URAWarrior is a leading mental wellness platform connecting individuals with mental health experts, life coaches, and a supportive community. The platform provides innovative tools and personalized resources to help users navigate stress, trauma, grief, depression, LGBTQ+ issues, addiction recovery, and more. Powered by Bershan Shaw and Warrior Training International, URAWarrior is redefining mental health-one warrior at a time. URAWarrior officially launched its full MVP on March 1st, 2025.Contact:press@urawarrior.comReneekellypr@gmail.com

