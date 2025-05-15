TIAGO PZK DELIVERS SPECTACULAR TWO-NIGHT SOLD-OUT RUN AT BUENOS AIRES’ MOVISTAR ARENA

Photo credit Thomi Raimon (Tiago PZK performing during his show with LIT killah Nicki Nicole - photo Tomi Raimon) Photo credit Tomi Raimon

Tiago PZK electrified Buenos Aires with two sold-out performances at the iconic Movistar Arena this past weekend, presenting his acclaimed album Gotti A and recent EP Gotti B in a dazzling showcase of visual artistry and musical prowess that left fans in awe.

With an unprecedented large-scale production, Tiago stunned the crowd from the very first moment. As the opening notes of “Todas las estrellas” rang out, a massive curtain dropped to reveal the star soaring above the audience—flying from the main stage aboard a giant crow to a secondary stage at the center of the venue. The spectacle continued at full throttle with hit after hit, including “Además de mí,” “Casa de chapa,” and “Entre nosotros,” featuring surprise guest appearances by LIT killah and Nicki Nicole, igniting a frenzy among the crowd.

For the fan-favorite “Bésame Remix,” Tiago once again took flight, returning to the main stage to join Khea and Bhavi for a live rendition of the now-iconic anthem.

Over the course of two hours, Tiago delivered an epic 28-song set spanning his entire discography—seamlessly transitioning between trap, rap, and pop, while also delivering raw emotional moments. Standouts included a heartfelt duet of “Sola” with his sister Ambik, and a moving tribute to his mother with “Griselda,” performed together on stage. The energy surged toward the finale with the reggaeton of “Me enteré” and “Traductor,” the cumbia-infused “Piel,” and the euphoric pop sound of “Señorita,” marking the arrival of a bold new era in his career.

Backed by a full band, horn section, and an elite crew of dancers, Tiago PZK delivered a world-class production that further cemented his status as one of Latin music’s most dynamic and visionary artists.

These milestone performances follow the buzz around Tiago’s recent smash collaboration with U.S. soul-pop sensation Teddy Swims on the emotional hit “Sometimes,” featured on his latest EP, Gotti B. The power duo also delivered a show-stopping live rendition of the track during Teddy’s Lollapalooza sets in Argentina and Chile, where Tiago appeared as a surprise guest, marking one of the most talked-about moments of the festival.

Following this explosive double-header, Tiago resumes his Gotti A Tour, with upcoming stops across Latin America and Europe, including Peru, Chile, Mexico, and Spain.

Tiago PZK GOTTI A TOUR Dates:

● May 16 – Lima, Peru

● May 18 – Santiago, Chile

● June 1 – Mérida, Mexico

● June 4 – Guadalajara, Mexico

● June 6 – Querétaro, Mexico

● June 7 – San Luis Potosí, Mexico

● June 11 – Monterrey, Mexico

● June 13 – Mexico City, Mexico

● June 14 – León, Mexico

● July 12 – Lanzarote, Spain

● July 17–19 – Asturias, Spain

● July 18–21 – Valencia, Spain

● July 24–26 – Costa del Sol, Spain

● July 25–26 – Coruña, Spain

● September 12 – Madrid, Spain



About Tiago PZK

Tiago Uriel Pacheco Lezcano, a.k.a Tiago PZK, is an Argentinian recording and performing phenomenon whose standout career has been marked by a blockbuster debut album, hit singles, and sold-out shows. Recognized as a versatile singer/songwriter and recording artist, Tiago PZK has released a stream of chart-topping classics since 2019, ranging from trap to R&B to bachata. And thanks to global blockbuster singles Entre Nosotros Remix, Tiago PZK: Bzrp Music Sessions, No. 48, and Los Del Espacio, the 23-year-old hitmaker has earned more than 2 billion views, numerous industry awards, and sellout tours. In 2022, Tiago PZK released his debut album Portales, which reached #2 on the Top Global Spotify Albums chart. In just a few hours, he sold out two shows at Movistar Arena (July 30-31, 2022) in Buenos Aires that launched his first tour, “Portales Tour 2022," the three-continent trek across South and North America and Europe boasting more than 50 shows. Tiago PZK also has delivered crowd-pleasing performances during several prestigious awards shows, such Spain’s Los 40 Primavera Pop, Latin American Music Awards, Tu Música Urbano Awards, and Rolling Stone magazine’s inaugural Rolling Stone En Español Awards show. Earlier this year, Tiago PZK released Piel, an electrifying cumbia with Ke Personajes that was a huge smash throughout Latin America and Spain.

Tiago’s recent smash collaboration with soul-pop sensation Teddy Swims on the emotional hit “Sometimes"

