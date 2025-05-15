Guide to Agritourism Adventures and Local Farm and Food Finds

Adventure awaits with the free Choose Iowa Passport – explore, support local, and earn rewards

DES MOINES, Iowa (May 15, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today launched the Choose Iowa Passport, a free, interactive digital platform designed to help Iowans and visitors find farms and farm stands, orchards, you-pick opportunities, farm-to-table dining and restaurants, farmers markets, and even boutique shops featuring locally-sourced Iowa products including Iowa raised meats. This innovative marketing initiative, a collaboration between Choose Iowa and Travel Iowa, promotes unique agritourism experiences and encourages visitors to enjoy Iowa grown, raised and made food, beverages and agricultural products.

Users of the Choose Iowa Passport can check in at participating locations via their smartphones to earn points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

“This partnership between Travel Iowa and Choose Iowa offers authentic agritourism experiences that celebrate and elevate Iowa’s agricultural prominence and heritage,” said Secretary Naig. “The Choose Iowa Passport is free to sign up for, easy to navigate, and users can support local farmers and businesses while earning rewards featuring products from Choose Iowa members. I encourage everyone to set out on their own adventure and use the Choose Iowa Passport to make memories with friends and family."

Beyond visiting Choose Iowa Passport locations, consumers looking to support and purchase local Iowa products can look for the Choose Iowa logo and know these items are Iowa grown, raised, and made. Farms and businesses who join the Choose Iowa branding and marketing program can add the Choose Iowa logo on their products which meet or exceed established criteria and standards.

Choose Iowa’s membership is climbing steadily, with many of the 264 current members offering on-farm retail. This collaboration between Travel Iowa, the state’s official tourism office within the Iowa Economic Development Authority, and Choose Iowa supports rural communities while connecting travelers with agritourism, farm-to-table dining and unique agricultural experiences.

“Agritourism is one of Iowa’s greatest competitive advantages,” said Amy Zeigler, tourism manager at the Iowa Tourism Office. “The Choose Iowa passport offers a way to educate visitors about the vital role agriculture plays in our economy and serves as an invitation to experience the unmatched hospitality of rural Iowa. We’re excited to draw visitors from across the state and country to explore our farms, markets and small towns in a way that’s uniquely Iowa."

Key Features of the Choose Iowa Passport

• Free and Easy to Use: The Choose Iowa Passport is free and mobile-friendly with no apps to download. It is accessible anytime via smartphone.

• Earn Rewards: Choose Iowa Passport users can check in at each stop to earn points and redeem them for prizes, including Iowa products.

• Explore Authentic Iowa Destinations: Discover farms with on-site retail, agritourism experiences, farm-to-table restaurants, retailers offering Iowa products and farmers markets showcasing local products.

• Support Local: Connect with Iowa farmers, businesses, and restaurants committed to selling and sourcing Iowa grown, raised and made food, beverages and other ag products.

About Choose Iowa

Choose Iowa is the state’s signature branding and marketing program for Iowa grown, Iowa raised, and Iowa made food, beverages, and ag products. The Choose Iowa program was initiated by Secretary Naig and is administered by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Iowans can connect with Choose Iowa through Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, and the Choose Iowa website, which includes several user-friendly features for both members and consumers. Questions about Choose Iowa and its member benefits, grants, and programs can be emailed to ChooseIowa@IowaAgriculture.gov.

