Deputy Brandon Sikes of Columbia County, Georgia, was tragically shot and killed last month in the line of duty. Another deputy was critically wounded. They were doing what thousands of law enforcement officers do every day: stepping into unpredictable situations to protect the rest of us.

Sikes’ death is a heartbreaking reminder that there is no such thing as a “routine call” in law enforcement. Every shift brings risk. Every stop carries uncertainty.

Yet every day, law enforcement officers across America put on a badge, kiss their families goodbye, and head into the unknown. They never know what the next call will bring: a domestic dispute, a mental health emergency, or a traffic stop that takes an unexpected turn. But they show up anyway.

Since 2021, we have lost 16 officers in the line of duty in Georgia. Their sacrifice weighs heavily, and we continue to pray for their families and loved ones. Public safety isn’t guaranteed. It’s earned every day by the courage and sacrifice of those who hold the thin blue line between order and anarchy.

Today, that line is being tested in new ways — not just by crime, but by the growing mental health challenges facing every one of our communities. Our officers are bearing the brunt of America’s mental health crisis.

They respond to calls involving families in turmoil, individuals in crisis, and situations that can escalate without warning — situations that often require not just bravery, but compassion. Roles they were never meant to shoulder alone. And yet, they are left to face these battles without the support they deserve. That must change.

This is not a problem we can solve in our jails, and it’s not one we can solve on our streets. When we continue to hear from law enforcement that they are arresting the same people over and over again due to a lack of mental health and addiction services, we have to step up and do something before it’s too late.

In Georgia, we’re putting that commitment into action. We’re strengthening partnerships between law enforcement and mental health professionals, expanding resources for officers in the field, and ensuring they have real support when they need it most.

This includes the more than $1 billion my office secured through national opioid settlements — funding that will expand critical access to treatment, prevention, recovery services, and resources such as naloxone for our first responders. In the face of the ongoing fentanyl crisis, these investments are essential — not just to save the lives of those struggling with addiction, but to protect the men and women who are first on the scene.

But elected officials can’t do it alone. Supporting law enforcement also requires the backing of the public they serve.

That means standing with our officers, not only by recognizing the challenges of their work, but ensuring they have the tools and support they need to do it. It means understanding the difference between a difficult job and an impossible one — and offering our trust and support to those doing their best under the toughest circumstances.

It means teaching the next generation to honor the men and women who put others before themselves. It means thanking an officer when you see one, offering encouragement, and remembering that every badge represents a human being with a family, a heart, and a deep sense of duty.

And it means calling on our leaders at every level to prioritize public safety, support our law enforcement community, and stand firm with those who safeguard our communities.

This National Police Week, let’s do more than recognize their service. Let’s stand with them, just as they stand with us.

View Carr’s full op-ed as published here by the Washington Examiner on May 15, 2025.