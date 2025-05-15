QuickFitting Launches Patented HVAC Push-to-Connect Fittings

QuickFitting’s HVAC Push-to-Connect refrigerant fittings cut back the time and risk when installing or repairing refrigerant lines With no flaring, brazing or special tools required, installers can connect refrigerant lines in seconds

Streamlining HVAC/R connections for safer, faster installs

Our patented leak-proof technology significantly saves time, reduces the possibility of errors and improves worker safety.” — Katie Zyra, Marketing Director at QuickFitting

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- QuickFitting , a leader in plumbing and HVAC solutions , announces the launch of HVAC/R Push-to-Connect refrigerant fittings, an innovation that simplifies the installation and maintenance of HVAC/R systems. With no flaring, brazing or special tools required, installers can connect refrigerant lines in seconds simply by pushing the fitting onto the pipe. This approach enables contractors and technicians to make leak-free connections in seconds to reduce installation time and simultaneously enhance safety on the jobsite.QuickFitting’s HVAC Push-to-Connect refrigerant fittings significantly cut back the time and risk involved in installing or repairing refrigerant lines. Compared to traditional methods, push-to-connect technology enables the rapid joining of copper or coated aluminum line sets in seconds. By eliminating the need for an open flame, the fittings enhance safety on the jobsite and provide technicians with greater flexibility to work in confined or sensitive environments. The result is a faster and safer installation process that helps HVAC professionals complete jobs more efficiently and with reduced risk.“This innovation was derived from a true need in the market,” said Katie Zyra, marketing director at QuickFitting. “By removing the need to braze, obtain a hot work permit, and have fire spotters, you’re reducing risks while saving time and money on the jobsite. Our patented leak-proof technology significantly saves time, reduces the possibility of errors and improves worker safety without compromising performance.”A patented double O-ring and grip ring seal delivers a secure, leak-free connection that withstands galling, vibration, pulsation and extreme temperature changes. The heavy-duty body is corrosion- and UV-resistant for long-lasting performance, while yellow protective caps keep debris out during handling and installation. These fittings are designed for residential and commercial HVAC/R applications and are compatible with copper and coated aluminum line sets, as well as HVAC/R units and unitary indoor coils. They are approved for use with industry-standard refrigerants, including A2L-class refrigerants R-452B and R-454B. Unlike permanent solder/ brazed fittings, QuickFitting’s Push-to-Connect fittings are removable using the patented HVAC Slip Clip™ Release Tool.Installation is reduced to a simple four-step process: Clean, Debur, Mark and Push. The process begins with cutting the tube at a straight angle and thoroughly cleaning it using an abrasive cloth. The next step involves deburring the inside and outside edges to achieve a smooth finish. Once prepared, the tube should be marked with the correct insertion depth before pushing the fitting onto the tube up to the marked line - no additional tools are required. To remove installed fittings, the system charge must first be isolated or removed to ensure safety. The Slip Clip™ is then slid onto the fitting end, and once properly aligned, the fitting can be pulled away from the pipe to release the connection.For more information, visit www.quickfitting.com About QuickFittingQuickFittingis a leading innovator in plumbing and HVAC technologies, offering advanced solutions that streamline installation processes and ensure durability. From push-to-connect fittings to press technologies like SurePress™, QuickFitting is committed to delivering efficiency, reliability, and innovation to professionals and homeowners alike. For more information, visit www.quickfitting.com

