Author Randi Woodward Larsen Inspires Young Readers to Believe in the Magic of the Moon and Their Own Dreams

OH, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atticus Publishing proudly presents author and storyteller Randi Woodward Larsen who brings her love of wonder and imagination to life in her children’s picture book, MOONLIGHT AND WISHES. This enchanting tale invites young readers on a heartfelt journey through Moonlit skies, daring adventures, and the inspiring realm of wishes.MOONLIGHT AND WISHES follows Joey, a fearless yet lonely little boy who sets off on the adventure of a lifetime atop an enchanted horse named Starlight. Along the way, Joey learns where wishes go, why the Moon changes nightly, and how dreams can become real. Larsen’s lyrical storytelling and magical themes create a captivating world that encourages children to explore the limitless power of imagination.Randi Woodward Larsen holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of California, Irvine, as well as postgraduate degrees in Dream Coaching and Spiritual Direction. Her storytelling roots began as a Disneyland Tour Guide, where she experienced the joy and awe that imagination brings to people of all ages. Later, she became a professional storyteller in the oral tradition, sharing myths, folktales, and legends with children and adults alike.“My whole life I have been captivated by the stars and the Moon,” shares Larsen. “MOONLIGHT AND WISHES began as a vision and has lived in my heart for many decades. I finally brought it to life with the help of Miriam Laundry Publishing Company’s hybrid program. I hope that the spirit of imagination inspires young children to believe in their dreams just like I did growing up.”This beautifully written book is Larsen’s first for children. However, it follows her previous work in the Wild Grace – An Open Door seasonal series and her poetry contributions to The Avocet: A Journal of Nature Poetry. MOONLIGHT AND WISHES is now available on Amazon At its heart, it is a story of hope, curiosity, and the enduring spirit of childhood. It reminds us that when wishes are made with an open heart, they just might guide us to exactly where we’re meant to be. It is also worth mentioning that every purchase supports Make-A-Wish Foundation OCIE.To connect with the author, email Randi Woodward Larsen at: Randi@randistories.com or visit her website: https://randistories.com/

