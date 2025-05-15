Barbara and Heather Harvell

Westport Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Honors Moms with Special Tea Party Celebrating Love, Resilience, and Everyday Moments that Matter

MARLTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Westport Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Honors Moms with Special Tea Party Celebrating Love, Resilience, and Everyday Moments that MatterLove was in the air at Westport Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Friday as moms, grandmoms, and mom figures were toasted and celebrated by family, friends, and loved ones.Festive flowers and beautiful décor filled the care center, for a high tea and sweet treats as laughter and smiles were contagiously shared.Among the many who enjoyed the special event included Heather Harvell. She says she visits her mother, Barbra Harvell, every day, since joining the family at Westport and was excited to share in the special tea party.Heather says Mother’s Day is especially profound to her, especially this year, as her mom is nearing the end of her treatments for cancer. She says she and her mom have always maintained an incredibly close bond and have always spent Mother’s Day together. “One more my fondest memories, which I will always hold clos to my heart is when I welcomed my brother’s child into the world,” she recalls. He was born on Mother’s Day!She says her mom’s spiritual light and dedication to God are the biggest lesson she has learned. “To have trust in God and to know that He is in charge [is always something I keep close to my vest],” says Heather.For Heather and Barbra, and so many families like them, Mother’s Day is not just a holiday. It is a reminder to slow down, hold hands, and cherish the time left together. No doubt, those sentiments and emotions were heartfelt on Friday!

