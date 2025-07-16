El Molcajete Mexican Restaurant Closes Goldenrod Location to Focus on Vista Lakes Location

The owners decided to close the Goldenrod location because they want to focus on keeping their food high-quality and truly authentic.

VISTA LAKE (ORLANDO), FL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- El Molcajete Mexican Restaurant has announced the closure of their Goldenrod location. This has been done to focus on their Vista Lakes location. The decision was made to maintain the highest quality and authenticity of their food without sacrificing either. This will allow for top-notch service and ensure that they continue to meet the high standards and expectations that their patrons have come to expect.While the owners of El Molcajete have made the difficult decision to close the Goldenrod location, this closure does not mean the end of El Molcajete. This move helps keep Vista Lakes in the top spot for authentic Mexican cuisine in Orlando.The owners decided to close the Goldenrod location because they want to focus on keeping their food high-quality and truly authentic . By consolidating their efforts and resources at Vista Lakes, they can offer customers the best dining experience. This means using the freshest ingredients, cooking the traditional way, having a full-service bar, and giving great service to valued customers.El Molcajete Mexican Restaurant is dedicated to giving customers an authentic taste of Mexico. Closing this store helps the Vista Lakes location continue to exceed expectations and stay known for excellence.The owners are grateful for the support of their loyal customers and look forward to welcoming them at the Vista Lakes location for an unforgettable dining experience. Come visit El Molcajete Mexican Restaurant at their Vista Lakes location, at 6427 S Chickasaw Trail, Orlando, FL 32829.

