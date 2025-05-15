Cooper Elliott Marks 30 Years of High-Stakes Litigation and Client-First Advocacy

Columbus, Ohio – Thirty years ago, Chip Cooper and Rex Elliott launched a small litigation firm at the corner of Broad and High in downtown Columbus with a powerful mission: to help people find justice when they need it most. That firm—now known as Cooper Elliott—has grown into one of Ohio’s most respected and impactful trial firms, known for securing major legal victories, holding powerful institutions accountable, and leading with integrity and empathy.

“We’ve never defined success by our size—we’ve defined it by our impact,” said co-founder Rex Elliott. “Whether we’re standing up for children and adults suffering abuse, families losing loved ones in motor vehicle or truck crashes, wrongful deaths or lifelong injuries due to careless behavior, the harm resulting from medical or legal malpractice, or any one of a number of other tragedies, our goal is the same: to pursue justice with courage, skill, and heart. That’s what has driven us for 30 years and will drive us for the next 30.”

Cooper Elliott has handled some of Ohio’s most consequential and high-profile cases, yielding millions in financial recoveries and positive systemic change.

Represented the families of Collin Wiant and Stone Foltz , whose tragic deaths from fraternity hazing led to the passage of Collin’s Law—Ohio’s anti-hazing legislation .

Secured a $20 million verdict for a University of Cincinnati graduate injured in the Ohio State Fair Fire Ball ride collapse —a case that drew international attention to ride safety regulations.

Achieved multi-million-dollar jury verdicts in high-profile cases, including the wrongful death of a motorcyclist caused by trucking company JB Hunt , a child abuse case involving World Harvest Church , and the largest jury verdict in an auto accident in Franklin County history .

Recently filed a lawsuit on behalf of the family of Beverly Kinney , an 87-year-old community volunteer struck and killed by a Cincinnati Metro bus driver with a documented history of safety violations.

These and other cases have led to life-changing verdicts and settlements and sparked policy reforms, criminal investigations, and widespread media coverage—including national features in The New York Times, The Today Show, Dr. Phil, CNN, USA Today, and many more.

Co-founder Charles H. “Chip” Cooper, Jr., says the human side of the work matters most.

“When we opened our doors in 1995, our goal wasn’t just to win cases—it was to be the kind of firm people could count on when everything was on the line,” said Cooper. “We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished, but even more grateful to the clients, families, legal colleagues, and staff who have made it possible.”

As the firm celebrates this milestone, it continues to grow with new attorneys, expanded practice areas, and a renewed focus on mentoring the next generation of legal advocates. Cooper Elliott attorneys are frequently invited to speak on trial strategy, civil justice, and legal ethics, and the firm remains at the forefront of complex litigation in Ohio and beyond.

Cooper and Elliott are particularly proud of the lawyers and staff they have recruited and sincerely believe the firm is the strongest legal team in Ohio.

Founded in 1995, Cooper Elliott is a Columbus-based trial law firm representing individuals and businesses in high-impact cases involving personal injury, wrongful death, civil rights, professional malpractice, and business disputes. Learn more at www.cooperelliott.com

